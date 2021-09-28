California company breaks ground for modular home factory in Waco

S2A spokesperson Robert Knoll by phone discussed differences between modular homes and mobile homes. Mobile are prohibited or restricted by some municipalities, including Waco, are classified as vehicles and carry vehicle identification numbers, Knoll said. Modular homes are affixed to foundations and regulated as stick-built homes.

Knoll said S2A Modular would offer home models s ranging from 690 to 4,100 square feet, and priced at $149 to $169 square feet, the more expensive models with features including solar panels and energy storage systems.

"They are pre-designed, but any of the plans can be customized for customers. They will work with you to build the home you want," Knoll said. "They can be of unlimited square footage. You're only limited by your imagination. Instead of waiting nine months to a year, your home can be factory-made in a matter of weeks and shipped to your site and placed on your site in a matter of weeks. The major advantage is these homes are built in a controlled environment, with kiln-dried lumber and precision cuts."

Knoll said S2A Modular has not yet built its first home, though "all the members on their executive team have decades of experience building modular, and their first factory in Patterson, California, will start manufacturing homes later this year," he said via email.