Candy sales still hitting sweet spot with limited Halloween activities

COVID-19 played a cruel trick on Halloween, threatening to hide its candy and causing ghosts, goblins and would-be roving munchkins to abandon their trick-or-treat routes in droves. Sweet sales would go to Hades.
But the bottom line has pulled a Count Dracula, rising from the grave under the spell of adults gorging on "comfort food" during the pandemic.
Chocolate is especially pleasing to those in the throes of hunkering down. As Rachel Herz, a neuroscientist and author of "Why You Eat What You Eat" told the Los Angeles Times, humans have a natural hankering for candy.
When a Snickers, Milky Way or Mounds bar arrives, the brain takes notice of the taste and releases dopamine and endorphins, soothing people physically and emotionally, and chocolate even has painkilling attributes, Herz told the times.
The pleasures of candy are good news in Waco, home to a 750,000-square-foot Mars Wrigley Confectionery plant that produces Snickers, Skittles and Starburst products. In fact, the Mars people hold the place in such high regard, it sweet-talked the team there into hosting a contest in January. The result was a 4,728-pound, Volkswagen-sized Snickers bar, complete with its chocolate, caramel, nougat and peanuts. At 12 feet in length, Guinness World Records judged it the world's largest chocolate nut bar.
Waco's Mars plant employs about 500 people and is a favorite of Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter. She said the facility demonstrates the community's ability to attract high-profile industry, and it contributes to a pleasing aroma in Waco's industrial district, something that may or may not impress prospects visiting the city.
Held almost a year ago, the big-Snickers doings would have transpired about six months after Mars started planning for this weekend's Halloween celebrations and preparations, a 1-to-2-year process, said Crystal Lindell, editor in chief of Candy Industry Magazine.
The candy market as Halloween approaches remains a mystery, though Lindell said trends are looking positive.
"I'm hearing that sales of chocolate candy snack sizes are up 6% this year from last year, and that sales overall are generally up, but it could all come down to what happens the two weeks before Halloween," Lindell said.
On their usual schedules, candy companies fretted over and planned for the Halloween candy shopping season well before COVID-19 arrived, she said. The pandemic forced not last-minute but last-months adjustments. Lindell said big companies such as Mars never wait until the last minute, preferring to launch scouting parties and trend seekers at least a year in advance.
Newbies this season included M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp and M&M's Chocolate Popcorn, while returning Halloween acts included Zombie Skittles, M&M's Ghoul Mix and M&M's Glow in the Dark Trick-or-Treat packs.
"Mars and others released their Halloween-themed candies about two weeks earlier than usual. They are really encouraging in-home consumption," Lindell said. "Chocolate has been one of the top-selling comfort foods throughout the pandemic. People are buying it even if they're not going out. They're saying, 'At least I can stay at home and enjoy myself.'"
Lindell, based in Illinois, said the Midwest has seen COVID-19 spikes that may dampen spirits and stifle holiday-related outdoor activities.
"In this area, I don't think it's a good idea to go trick-or-treating," she said. "My sister, who has four kids, is having a scavenger hunt at home. I have a friend planning a movie night and pumpkin carving. The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is warning that trick-or-treating could be hazardous. It could have a direct impact on me, but I would not want to encourage it."
The National Confectioners Association has reported Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year, specifically during the four weeks ending Sept. 6 versus the same period last year. Total holiday-related chocolate and candy sales are up 13% year-over-year, while Halloween chocolate is flying off the shelves at a clip 25.3% higher than during 2019, according to the association.
Parents preferring a one-stop shop for their tricksters may haunt the Hey Sugar candy store at 808 Austin Ave. downtown. The seller of nostalgic treats reported sluggish sales in recent months, as COVID-19 cut into the number of tourists and Baylor University students packing the place. Social distancing has reduced the store's capacity to only eight souls at a time.
"We're hoping it picks up on Halloween. We're usually really busy on Saturday, anyway," employee Cindy Stafford said by phone.
Besides Halloween-themed candies, including sweets ensconced in a Michael Meyers-themed tin, Hey Sugar sells seasonal soda.
A survey by online lender LendingTree suggests parents plan to shell out more on children this Halloween to "offset the disappointment" of missing out on birthday parties, baseball games and graduation ceremonies.
"In fact, nearly three in four parents with young kids said they're planning to spend more on Halloween this year because their kids had already missed out so much because of the pandemic," according to a survey summary.
Meantime, the National Confectioners Association reported 66% of parents surveyed admit to enjoying Halloween candy from the bag before sharing it with trick-or-treaters.
