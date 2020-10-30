Candy sales still hitting sweet spot with limited Halloween activities

Held almost a year ago, the big-Snickers doings would have transpired about six months after Mars started planning for this weekend's Halloween celebrations and preparations, a 1-to-2-year process, said Crystal Lindell, editor in chief of Candy Industry Magazine.

The candy market as Halloween approaches remains a mystery, though Lindell said trends are looking positive.

"I'm hearing that sales of chocolate candy snack sizes are up 6% this year from last year, and that sales overall are generally up, but it could all come down to what happens the two weeks before Halloween," Lindell said.

On their usual schedules, candy companies fretted over and planned for the Halloween candy shopping season well before COVID-19 arrived, she said. The pandemic forced not last-minute but last-months adjustments. Lindell said big companies such as Mars never wait until the last minute, preferring to launch scouting parties and trend seekers at least a year in advance.

Newbies this season included M&M's Creepy Cocoa Crisp and M&M's Chocolate Popcorn, while returning Halloween acts included Zombie Skittles, M&M's Ghoul Mix and M&M's Glow in the Dark Trick-or-Treat packs.