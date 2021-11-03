Capstone Mechanical's $5 million expansion getting $400,000 public boost

The balance of the new staffers will make at least $15 an hour plus benefits.

"In the past, several of their people have served in leadership positions with us, board members or mentors. I think they're a great company," Christian Men's Job Corps Director Dan Worley said of Capstone.

Worley said the organization seeks to provide men with "soft" skills needed to find a job, apply for a job and conduct themselves well in interviews. It offers classes lasting eight weeks, and 70% of participants have landed jobs by their conclusion. He said the organization offers no trade-related classes, "but we would be interested in talking about that."

Some participants are homeless or were recently incarcerated. Worley said he relies on churches and individual donors to keep the program solvent, accepting no government funding "in any way, shape, form or fashion."

Tullis said Capstone has contracted work throughout Central Texas, including projects for Baylor University, public school systems and industrial clients. He mentioned passage Tuesday of the $355 million bond issue to rebuild four schools in the Waco Independent School District and remodel a fifth.