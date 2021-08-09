Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout involves two major Waco employers

Cargill and Sanderson Farms can stop their chicken fight. They soon will occupy the same coop following Monday's announcement that Cargill and Continental Grain Company will acquire Sanderson in a $4.53 billion deal.
Cargill and Sanderson each operates a poultry plant in Waco. Company officials Monday provided no insight into the future of those facilities, which employ nearly 2,000 between them.
They have different methods of operation, the Sanderson Farms facility killing live birds on-site for processing, Cargill simply receiving shipments of poultry for processing.
"The new company will have state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its workforce and in employee safety. Operations will include poultry processing plans and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas," said a news release announcing the deal that requires regulatory approval.
Upon completion of the transaction, Sanderson Farms will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on NASDAQ.
"We are very happy to partner with Cargill with whom we have had a decades-long relationship between two family-owned companies," said Paul Fribourg, chairman and CEO of Continental Grain/Wayne Farms. "Sanderson Farms' operations, best-in-class assets and valuable brand have underscored their success, and we have the highest respect for Joe Sanderson, and the business and team he has built as the third generation CEO."
Mike Cockrell, chief financial officer of Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms, did not return calls Monday seeking comment on the Waco plant. Sanderson Farms also operates a poultry operation in Bryan. Yet a third poultry giant does business in Waco, Pilgrim's, which practically sits beside Cargill on Lake Shore Drive. Pilgrim's staffers recently voted to unionize the plant.
"At Cargill, we are committed to nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Expanding our poultry offerings to the U.S. is a key enabler of our ability to meet customer and consumer demands. With these great businesses, and our strong partnership, we believe we will deliver a superior portfolio of products and services to our customers," said David McLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill, in a news release.
Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, owns and operates fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, employing more than 9,000 people. Continental Grain, referred to as Conti, owns and operates companies with more than 200 years experience in agribusiness.
Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive $203 per share, a purchase price that represents a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms' unaffected share price of $155.74 on June 18; the last full trading day prior to media speculation about the potential sale of Sanderson Farms; a 22.8% premium to the Sanderson Farms 30-day volume weighted average price as of June 18; and a 15.2% premium to the all-time high share price as of June 18.
Upon the deal's completion, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson and Wayne Farms to form a new, privately held poultry business.
"For now, nothing will change. The merger will involve the combination of two companies with an ongoing mission and customers," said Wayne Farms spokesman Frank Singleton. He said the status of the plants in Waco should become clear as the deal proceeds through the regulatory process.
Suggesting that either the Cargill or Sanderson Farms plant in Waco will close due to their proximity, he said, "Anything like that is conjecture."
Sanderson Farms came to Waco in 2006 with the help of city and county incentives. Cargill bought its Waco plant in the late 1990s from Plantation Foods, which was owned by the Roane Lacy family.