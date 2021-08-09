Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout involves two major Waco employers

Cargill and Sanderson Farms can stop their chicken fight. They soon will occupy the same coop following Monday's announcement that Cargill and Continental Grain Company will acquire Sanderson in a $4.53 billion deal.

Cargill and Sanderson each operates a poultry plant in Waco. Company officials Monday provided no insight into the future of those facilities, which employ nearly 2,000 between them.

They have different methods of operation, the Sanderson Farms facility killing live birds on-site for processing, Cargill simply receiving shipments of poultry for processing.

"The new company will have state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its workforce and in employee safety. Operations will include poultry processing plans and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas," said a news release announcing the deal that requires regulatory approval.

Upon completion of the transaction, Sanderson Farms will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on NASDAQ.