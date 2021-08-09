Cargill's Sanderson Farms buyout likely to leave Waco plants intact

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A news release announcing the deal said the new company "will have state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its workforce and in employee safety. Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas."

Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, owns and operates fresh and further-processed facilities throughout the Southeast, employing more than 9,000 people. Continental Grain, referred to as Conti, owns and operates companies with more than 200 years experience in agribusiness.

Upon the deal's completion, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson and Wayne Farms to form a new, privately held poultry business.

"For now, nothing will change," said Wayne Farms spokesman Frank Singleton. "The merger will involve the combination of two companies with an ongoing mission and customers. He said the status of the plants in Waco should become clear as the deal proceeds through the regulatory process."

As for any suggestion that Cargill or Sanderson Farms plants would close after the deal, he said, "Anything like that is conjecture."