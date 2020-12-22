Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund awards first round of aid

Stephanie Tolbert and Lana Alexander own Fluff Wash & Fold, a two-woman venture that does the laundry for $2 a pound, delivery included.

The team turned 1-year-old this month and became one of five small businesses receiving $1,000 checks from the newly minted Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund. Tolbert said the money comes in handy as Fluff Wash & Fold, like many small enterprises, strives to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be spent on supplies, advertising and vehicle maintenance.

Others receiving checks during a ceremony Tuesday were The Anchor News, The Relationship Clinic, Cozy’s Lounge and 2Pickle’d. They are the first to receive checks from the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce under the equity program launched in the spring. TFNB Your Bank for Life provided $10,000 in matching funds to kick-start the effort.

Chamber President John Bible said the fund has grown to about $50,000. An advisory group of community leaders decides which applicants should receive assistance. Bible said four more businesses are on the verge of qualifying.

“We would like to distribute $15,000 a quarter from the equity fund and to consider requests from about 10 businesses per quarter,” Bible said.