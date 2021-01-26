Chemical giant BASF buys buys old Lake Creek power plant site with water rights

BASF, which bills itself as the largest chemical producer in the world, is the new owner of the former Lake Creek Power Plant site in eastern McLennan County, and the water rights that go with it.

The site includes a 550-acre lake, and BASF workers have been working on the dam, mowing and putting up new fencing and signs since the company bought the 1,875-acre site west of Riesel, not far from the Sandy Creek coal-fired power plant.

Spokesperson Cindy Massoletti said BASF has no immediate plans for the property but is continuing to “expand our geographical footprint.” Massoletti said there are no plans to build a chemical plant or a power plant there, and the company does not “speculate on what we might do in the long term.” BASF paid $14 million for the site, she said.

“It is a valuable asset,” Massoletti said. “It is a beautiful piece of property with good infrastructure. It was a great asset and BASF took advantage of it. We are certainly looking at all aspects of the property and how it can bring benefit to our vision and benefit to the community. But it is too soon to speculate on how we are going to manage all of that.”

A valuable asset that comes with the property is Brazos River water rights that Texas Power & Light acquired in 1951 to supply the Lake Creek Power Plant’s cooling towers.