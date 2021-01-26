Chemical giant buys buys old Lake Creek power plant site with water rights

BASF, which bills itself as the largest chemical producer in the world, is the new owner of the former Lake Creek Power Plant site in eastern McLennan County, and the water rights that go with it.
The site includes a 550-acre lake, and BASF workers have been working on the dam, mowing and putting up new fencing and signs since the company bought the 1,875-acre site west of Riesel, not far from the Sandy Creek coal-fired power plant.
Spokesperson Cindy Massoletti said BASF has no immediate plans for the property but is continuing to "expand our geographical footprint." Massoletti said there are no plans to build a chemical plant or a power plant there, and the company does not "speculate on what we might do in the long term." BASF paid $14 million for the site, she said.
"It is a valuable asset," Massoletti said. "It is a beautiful piece of property with good infrastructure. It was a great asset and BASF took advantage of it. We are certainly looking at all aspects of the property and how it can bring benefit to our vision and benefit to the community. But it is too soon to speculate on how we are going to manage all of that."
A valuable asset that comes with the property is Brazos River water rights that Texas Power & Light acquired in 1951 to supply the Lake Creek Power Plant's cooling towers.
BASF operates a plant at the mouth of the Brazos River in Freeport that also draws water from the river for cooling purposes. BASF's newly acquired water rights are senior to those of more recent water purchasers, meaning that they have priority when water is scarce in the Brazos basin, as occurred in the 2011 drought.
So far, BASF has not sought permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to pump water from the Brazos River into Lake Creek Reservoir for potential industrial use at their plant in Freeport or other locations.
BASF is a German multinational company that employs 122,000 worldwide, according to its website. BASF bought the site in August from Texas power-generation giant Luminant, a successor to Texas Power & Light, along with TXU and Oncor.
Luminant retired the 1950s-era Lake Creek plant in 2010 along with the nearby Tradinghouse Creek plant. The plants at both sites were demolished, and Luminant listed the Lake Creek location with Dallas-based Hortenstine Ranch Co., four years ago with a sales price of $15 million.
The listing for Lake Creek Reservoir describes the dam as "highly engineered and well-constructed," with an estimated cost in 1952 of $10.8 million.
Luminant spokesperson Meranda Cohn said at the time that the listing was an attempt to see if there was a market for the Lake Creek site outside the power industry. Hortenstine promoted the site as a "blank canvas" and a potential paradise for those keen on the outdoors with a love for hunting, boating and fishing.
Texas Power & Light's 1951 permit came with rights to use 10,000 acre-feet a year at Lake Creek. The reservoir capacity is 8,500 acre feet.
An acre-foot is 328,851 gallons, or enough water to flood an acre of land 1 foot deep. By comparison, the city of Waco is authorized to draw about 80,000 acre-feet per year from Lake Waco.
According to a 2018 report by the nonprofit environmental group CDP, BASF said it used about 6,850 acre-feet of Brazos water a year at its Freeport plant and was looking for new sources of water, possibly including desalinized seawater.
"Higher municipal and industrial demand in the Freeport area is expected for the next decades," according to the report. "This could result in an increased competition of different users for the existing water sources (river water, ground water) and an increased price for water in the future. To reduce the risk of increasing water costs alternative sources for water will be considered as well as internal efficiency measures."
Riesel City Secretary Alisha Flanary said a BASF employee contacted the city late last year about getting municipal water to the site. Flanary told him the company will have to tie on to a main water line and extend it to where it wants the water, but she said the employee did not say what the company intended to do with the land.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President for Economic Development Kris Collins both said they were aware of the purchase. However, BASF has not been in contact with officials from the county or the chamber about plans for the site, they said.
The Southeast Texas BASF site opened in Freeport in 1958 as BASF’s first manufacturing site outside Europe. The Freeport site employs more than 850 employees and almost 850 contractors. The facility produces 26 products in 26 plants, according to the BASF website.
The Freeport locations produce raw materials that are used to make products including diapers, fertilizers, food packaging, paints, playing cards, carpets, fishing line, glue sticks, sticky note pads, wood finishes, oven bags and more, according to BASF.
In April 2018, Yara International ASA and BASF opened a new $600 million ammonia plant in Freeport.