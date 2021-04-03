Chip, Joanna Gaines buying Tribune-Herald building for new Magnolia headquarters

"The impact of this decision is yet another example of Magnolia's meaningful commitment to Waco, and I'm thankful. I'm confident this will signify to other businesses around the country that downtown Waco is an ideal location with a pro-business atmosphere."

The Gaineses and Magnolia have business interests that include publishing, dining, real estate, property development and lodging.

City Manager Bradley Ford said the city and others involved in economic development efforts that include tax breaks and business loans are in contact with Magnolia "and expect to have public discussion about economic development agreements to support this move in the coming weeks."

Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said via email Magnolia's inner-city presence "serves as a catalyst for the addition of other businesses looking at downtown Waco as a landing point for their operations."

"That is great news," said developer Shane Turner, who built Union Hall food hall and gave the historic Hippodrome Theatre a fresh look. "I don't know the details of the deal, but if they are planning to occupy all 90,000 square feet of that space with employees, that is obviously huge for downtown and will have an amazing impact for all of the businesses in that area.