Christmas light drive-thru opening in West

Visitors driving through the park will "experience a winter wonderland, Santa Claus and his elves, a Texas experience and a truly meaningful faith journey as you travel around two lakes and back to a 100-foot-long antique Christmas train," according to the website.

The process of setting up the attraction lasted more than a year and involved several members of three families, including Brad Luedke, a College Station resident originally from Axtell who found the property, said Courtney Dodd, one of the family members behind the project.

The team ordered merchandise "from Walmart, from China, from the UK, all kinds of different places and suppliers," Dodd said. "Some things ordered in January didn't get here until after summer."

Restrictions associated with the pandemic have hindered progress on several fronts, but they have been able to stick to their timeline, and all systems are go for the season, she said.

"When COVID hit, our lives slowed down," she said. "It gave us an opportunity, more time to build the park. We had plans to debut this year, so the timing has not changed, but we know people are wanting to get out of the house. The park should be entertaining, but in a safe way."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of how the park will perform remains a mystery.