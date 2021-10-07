Cinemark opens Waco movie theater

Cinemark opened its new 14-screen theater in Waco on Thursday, marking the beginning of what it hopes is a beautiful friendship with local audiences.

With a lineup that includes the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Cinemark now is officially in business, becoming the second of three entertainment anchors to open in Houston-based NewQuest's 143-acre development along the Interstate 35 frontage road near New Road.

Topgolf is operational, and Main Event is under construction.

"I am confirming the theatre is now officially open to the public and will be all weekend and continuing on forward," Cinemark spokesperson Julia McCartha said in an email Thursday.

She said the first showing was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other movies scheduled for showing include "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "The Addams Family 2" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

