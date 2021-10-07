 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cinemark opens Waco theater
0 comments

Cinemark opens Waco theater

{{featured_button_text}}

Cinemark opened its new 14-screen theater in Waco on Thursday, marking the beginning of what it hopes is a beautiful friendship with local audiences.

With a lineup that includes the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Cinemark now is officially in business, becoming the second of three entertainment anchors to open in Houston-based NewQuest's 143-acre development along the Interstate 35 frontage road near New Road.

Topgolf is operational, and Main Event is under construction.

"I am confirming the theatre is now officially open to the public and will be all weekend and continuing on forward," Cinemark spokesperson Julia McCartha said in an email Thursday.

She said the first showing was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other movies scheduled for showing include "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "The Addams Family 2" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram bullying follows kids home -whistleblower

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert