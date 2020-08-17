City, county set to pitch in $2.7 million to Tractor Supply expansion, traffic relief

Big trucks share the road with cars on Corporation Parkway, so the Tractor Supply Distribution Center in that area is relocating its main entrance to Bagby Avenue amid a planned $9 million expansion, with local government help.
McLennan County Commissioners Court and the Waco City Council will vote Tuesday whether to grant Tractor Supply $2.7 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund. Each entity would pledge $1.35 million.
Tractor Supply, meanwhile, says the expansion will allow it to preserve 400 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $32,500, a minimum base wage of $14 per hour, and benefits comparable to the city and county.
Tractor Supply’s distribution center at 2601 Corporation Parkway has proven key to the company’s circulation of “rural lifestyle products,” said supporting documents the city of Waco included in the Waco City Council’s agenda packet. But Tractor Supply also is aware that sharing traffic with that generated by the hospital is “less than optimal for their continued operations.”
“In an effort to eliminate the truck queuing situation on Corporation Parkway, Tractor Supply will move their truck entrance to a new driveway approach on Babgy Avenue. Employees will still enter through the current drive on Corporation Parkway,” the background material states.
Background information provided both council members and commissioners says Tractor Supply will relocate its entrance by November 2021.
The company also hopes to complete $9 million in real and personal property improvements within five years, according to supporting documents.
Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the meeting available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVC-KfXVcKQ. The council meets for a 3 p.m. work session and 6 p.m. business session, available at wccc.tv.
Also Tuesday, commissioners will consider a request to contribute $5,000 toward sponsoring a fishing tournament that would also involve the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Waco Sports Commission and hotels in the downtown area. The partnership hopes to bring anglers to Waco to participate in an event during which promotional footage would be filmed.
The idea is to produce advertisements that tout the Waco and Central Texas community that would regularly appear on the Outdoor Channel.
Todd Bertka, who directs the Waco Convention Center, solicited the county’s participation in a letter to McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.
Bertka listed other potential participants as Bell County and the Belton Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bosque County.
Called the Major League Fishing Challenge Cup, it would be held Oct. 4-9, according to the letter to Felton. The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau would provide security and storage for boats, and ice and meals for participants. The Waco Hilton and the Courtyard by Marriott will set aside rooms for rental, and will make meeting space available.
Segments filmed during the contest would result in 45-to-60-second spots that would appear in programming presented on the Outdoor Channel.
