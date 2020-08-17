City, county set to pitch in $2.7 million to Tractor Supply expansion, traffic relief

Big trucks share the road with cars on Corporation Parkway, so the Tractor Supply Distribution Center in that area is relocating its main entrance to Bagby Avenue amid a planned $9 million expansion, with local government help.

McLennan County Commissioners Court and the Waco City Council will vote Tuesday whether to grant Tractor Supply $2.7 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund. Each entity would pledge $1.35 million.

Tractor Supply, meanwhile, says the expansion will allow it to preserve 400 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $32,500, a minimum base wage of $14 per hour, and benefits comparable to the city and county.

Tractor Supply’s distribution center at 2601 Corporation Parkway has proven key to the company’s circulation of “rural lifestyle products,” said supporting documents the city of Waco included in the Waco City Council’s agenda packet. But Tractor Supply also is aware that sharing traffic with that generated by the hospital is “less than optimal for their continued operations.”