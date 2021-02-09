Company in Marlin aiming to pull resources from coal ash

“I’ve gone into business three different times with three different groups, and each time they tried to steal everything I had,” said Brown, who turns 80 in June. “You might say my wind turbine is too good. Mike has seen it and realizes its potential. He wants to process fly ash and make hydrogen. Problem is, it costs as much to make it as you can get from selling it.

“But if you make it with wind, it becomes a viable product.”

Brown said he is negotiating to buy the old National Guard building in which Wilson hopes to create an office setting. He said with a laugh he is familiar with the space, having drilled there as a National Guard member in the 1960s. He said it last was used by a company making railroad switches.

According to the New AGE press release, the company hopes to become a force for economic development and generate funding for business startups while working with Mayor Lofton, Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis and other city, county and state leaders.

“We’re looking at sustainable community features such as agrihoods and ways to broaden citizens’ access to jobs that can provide well for their families,” Wilson is quoted as saying in the press release.