Company started by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard plans Waco diaper plant

George said negotiations with Hello Bello and Unconditional Love Inc. lasted at least three or four months, with local efforts led by Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber.

Collins could not be reached for comment by press time Monday.

Bell, known for movies such as "Frozen" and TV shows such as "The Good Place," started the company with her actor husband, Dax Shepard. Hello Bello's products include hand sanitizer, shampoo, diaper rash cream and detergent.

The company's mission statement, according to its website, states: "At Hello Bello, we have one simple goal: to eliminate the choice many parents have to make, deciding between what's best for their kids and best for their budget. We believe in premium for all because every baby deserves the best."

Its diapers are made of plant-based material.

The diaper deal follows on the heels of a recent announcement that Amazon is building a robotics and fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where at least 1,000 people will fill and ship orders and make a minimum of $15 an hour, plus benefits. Local officials involved in bringing Amazon to Waco said the deal shaped up quickly, and the incentive package remains a work in progress.