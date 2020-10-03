COVID-19 concerns erase October crowds typically bound for Waco

Past Octobers have offered plenty of invitations for Waco visitors, both in and out of the city: the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo, Magnolia Market's Silobration, the Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Baylor University football games, the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, the Waco Wild West Bike Tour and more.

Led by the HOT Fair, which could push 200,000 visitors given 10 days of clear weather, the collective October attendance for those events could add up to more than 300,000 people even with some counted in multiple events.

The confluence of seasonal events made October second to March in terms of tourism and event attendance, with March getting the edge in large part because of school spring breaks enabling more visitors and shoppers to come to Waco.

That was then. This is now, because of state, local and organizational restrictions aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19: The HOT Fair and Rodeo is reduced to the One HOT Rodeo and joint youth livestock shows by the HOT Fair and State Fair of Texas that are not open to the public. Silobration is canceled. The Ironman event is canceled. Waco Cultural Arts Fest's component festivals are either canceled or virtual. Baylor home football games, barring more last-minute cancellations, are capped at 25% seating capacity.