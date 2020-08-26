Czech backers of Pivovar visit Waco to see progress, weigh more projects

One thing led to another, and Kramaric became friends with Beseda and her husband. They visited Czech-themed festivals around Texas, including Westfest, where Kramaric remarked he saw more Czech flags than in his home country.

"From about 2015 on, he became a regular at Westfest," Beseda said with a laugh.

She later would find Kramaric and his family a home in Woodway, his wife growing weary of hotel stays on their trips to Texas, Beseda said.

So here in Waco, in an aging building hard against the Union Pacific railroad tracks at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue, Kramaric decided to build. Real estate agent Gregg Glime assisted in the selection process. Kramaric, whose business card identifies him as the treasurer of Czech Brewing Company LLC, lined up Mitchell Construction to do the heavy lifting. He also secured a publicly funded $683,291 Tax Increment Financing Zone grant for his $9 million renovation.

This week, trowel-wielding masonry workers are smoothing the textured exterior of the building, to which crews have added several steel-framed floors. Kramaric said crews took pains to preserve one of the structure's original walls, dating to when it served as a train station.