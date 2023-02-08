The Waco economy was suffering an inflation-induced wheeze as 2022 ended, with existing home sales, new home construction and automobile spending veering into the ditch compared with numbers they produced in 2021.

But a silver lining did appear elsewhere. Permits to build things such as retail centers, industrial plants and school buildings approached $1.2 billion in value, a total that includes Baylor University's new basketball arena now under construction on Lake Brazos near Interstate 35. Homes with a combined value of more than $1.1 billion changed hands last year. And retail spending nudged $5.2 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham reported in his latest monthly look at local trends, called the Greater Waco Economic Index. The First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald sponsor the report, which Ingham prepares using data dating to 2000.

Though a month removed from 2022's official tally, a Georgia company joined the billion-dollar club Tuesday. Graphic Packaging International announced it would build a high-tech paperboard recycling mill in Waco, its investment in plant construction and machinery installation totaling $1 billion. The company now is hiring to fill 230 positions, with startup expected in 2026.

Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, agreed during her GWEI presentation Wednesday that a new $1 billion plant should work wonders for the local economy and future GWEI scores.

The GWEI score in December reached 151.8, down from 152.4 in November.

Collins, who visited a Graphic Packaging facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, similar to that bound for Waco, said the company represents a "recession resistant" industry that makes packaging for products "of all price points."

Ingham, weighing in on the GWEI nuts and bolts, wrote that, "Inflation was a significant influence on the economy in 2022, and had an outsize effect on a number of local economic indicators including general spending, auto spending, hotel/motel activity, and building permit valuations.

"Thankfully, though inflation rates overall and in these sectors remained elevated at year-end, inflation rates had finally reversed course and began to decline in the latter part of the year," Ingham wrote. "Nationally, inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 and then began to decline, ending the year at 6.5%. The core inflation rate (inflation minus food and energy) peaked at 6.6% in September before finishing the year at 5.7%."

Inflation took the local auto industry on a roller-coaster ride, peaking at 24% in February before evaporating to nearly zero in December.

"But it took its toll on auto sales activity in Waco, with real spending on new and used motor vehicles down by 8.3% for the year compared to 2021," Ingham said. "Fourth quarter real auto spending was off by over 17% year-over-year, while the December monthly auto sales total was down by 16%."

Still, the yearly sales total was the second all-time highest.

Spending on hotel stays increased 4.2% year-over-year "even with the vagaries of inflation, though activity had gone negative in December and the fourth quarter compared to year-ago levels," Ingham wrote.

Ingham raved about the construction industry's performance last year. Permits topped $1 billion for the first time ever, jumping an inflation-adjusted 67% from the $712 million the previous year. The fourth quarter "posted a sizzling 400% year-over-year increase," he said.

Collins said new industry and industry expansion created 502 new jobs in 2022, retained 1,007, and potentially increased payroll more than $1 billion.

For the fourth straight year, Waco in 2022 issued permits to build more than 600 homes, but permits plummeted during the fourth quarter, dropping to 58 from 128 during the fourth quarter the previous year.

Collins said homebuilders she has spoken with are poised to get busy.

Existing home sales fell in December, in the fourth quarter and for the full year, with sales totaling 3,403. But the $313,581 average price per home sold was 13% higher than the $277,246 from a year earlier. Total value of homes sold hit $1.1 billion, a 3.2% year-over-year increase.

The Waco metro area added 3,900 jobs during 2022, and the jobless rate ended the year at 3.2%. Waco's 2.9% record low unemployment rate occurred in December 2019.

"On balance the greater Waco employment situation has improved markedly over the last two years, though … the rate of employment growth was more than cut in half in the second half of the year," Ingham said.

December's dip in the index follows two years of growth for Waco.

"Even with the December decline, the greater Waco economy has performed impressively over the last two years, shrugging off COVID and expanding sharply in 2021 and 2022," Ingham wrote.