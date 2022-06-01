Despite inflation, Waco economy continues to purr

Inflation is devouring buying power, but locals continue to spend. Car lots do not display the inventory they once did, but customers are placing orders and waiting up to a year for delivery. The average home sales price in April hit $321,933, the sixth straight month the norm jumped by a double-digit percentage compared to a year earlier.

Those revelations and more appeared in economist Karr Ingham's April Greater Waco Economic Index, which he prepares for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald using data dating to 2000.

Ingham reported the Waco economy has performed well at least through the first four months of the year. The raw GWEI score improved to 148.1 in April, up from 147.3 in March, and stood 10% improved year-over-year.

"The Waco metro area economy has been making a statement in the wake of COVID and other economic issues," Ingham wrote. "Time will tell whether the US economy is headed for recession, and that is at least a possibility at this point. National recessions tend to become state and local recessions, and that simply has to be an area of concern moving forward in 2022."

Already, homes are becoming too expensive for young would-be buyers, said real estate agent Kyle Eastland, who attended a presentation of GWEI results from Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for economic development.

"The bread-and-butter of this market is Waco residents relocating within the city," Eastland said. "Local buyers are being squeezed out. I'm showing property farther out, in Falls County and Bosque County, which is something new."

April's $321,933 average home sales price was more than 17% higher than the $274,436 norm in April a year earlier, and existing home sales through April were up 8% year over year, Ingham reported.

Inventory remains an obstacle facing buyers, sellers and their agents. Some homeowners view the market as prime for selling their properties and enjoying a financial windfall. But finding a comparable home to move into in Greater Waco may prove impossible, Eastland said.

"We need inventory," he said. "There were 303 homes for sale in McLennan County this morning. There are a thousand agents in Greater Waco, so that's not many to go around. Builder D.R. Horton, which is quite active in this market, is not listing their homes. They're all spoken for."

Builders in April secured 84 permits to build homes, well behind the record 109 issued in April a year earlier. But Ingham said the public should consider that April was only the fifth time that more than 80 permits were issued in a single month. He said the 23% decline compared to a year ago "is of little concern in that context, and the 299 permits issued through April is a record for the first four months."

Inflation-adjusted retail spending hit $339 million in April, a 21% year-over-year increase, while spending through April topped $1.6 billion, a nearly 19% increase. Spending on autos reached $74 million in April, a 26% year-over-year bump, despite a continued shortage nationally of microchips for vehicles and declining output from car plants struggling with manpower issues. Locally, car lots along Waco's "Motor Mile" are dealing with detours related to road construction along Highway 6.

Hotel and motel revenue, which rebounded earlier in the year following a disastrous bout with COVID-19 fallout, suffered a lackluster April, with revenue dipping to an inflation-adjusted $6.3 million from $7.7 million in April last year.

"In addition to the wild swings in growth rates caused by COVID two years ago, inflation is now in excess of 20% in the hotel/motel sector," Ingham wrote. "Still, real hotel/motel spending in Waco is at record levels and is up by over 15% year-over-year through the first four months of 2022."

Building permits issued in April for general construction totaled nearly $75 million in value, slightly more than double April a year ago. But the $229 million value through April remains 16% behind the $273 million last year.

Unemployment in Waco continues to fall, dropping to 3.2% in April from 4.9% a year ago. People with jobs in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, totaled 129,200. Collins said Waco has recovered jobs lost during COVID-19, and then some.

Asked about the abundance of help-wanted signs visible around the community, and complaints from employers about difficulty finding staffers, Collins said some without jobs are actively seeking employment, while others are not so actively engaged. She said vacancies may highlight the need for work skills training programs locally, an example being the type of programs that could be offered at the proposed Central Texas Industrial Training Center that Texas State Technical College officials are pitching to the McLennan County and the city of Waco.

"While the various components of the Greater Waco Economic Index have been on quite a roller coaster ride in the last two years in many respects thanks first to COVID and now to inflation and other factors, the Waco economy on balance continues to perform extremely well," Ingham wrote. "As demonstrated, the small number of negatives on the table of economic indicators is either inflation-affected or is compared to a strong (and record) number from a year ago.

"Most importantly, the aggregate representation of these various components and the local economy itself, the Greater Waco Economic Index, continues its impressive upward climb through April."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.