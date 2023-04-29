A boutique hotel may open by year's end at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street, where a San Diego company is salvaging what some considered an eyesore and making it a retail, dining and lodging haven.

A freshly minted marketing brochure from Coldwell Banker Commercial touts what will become Hotel Herringbone, a 21-suite boutique property with designs on offering more than an overnight stay. The promotional material says the hotel, set in the heart of downtown, "features 21 suites and rooms, 3 unique dining concepts, a craft cocktail bar, wine & charcuterie bar."

It says a rooftop lounge with views of Magnolia Market at the Silos "is ideal for any size occasion and our private event space is perfect for events of up to 200 guests. With an abundance of retail, live music, and entertainment, the community at Hotel Herringbone is set to be set apart."

Rad Lab, the San Diego company that saw something in The Containery that others did not, dispatched crews to Waco that have crawled all over the brightly painted shipping containers in recent months. They demolished segments Rad Lab deemed superfluous to its grand scheme. Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime helped sell Rad Lab on Waco. Now he is pursuing users.

Glime said in an interview developers have secured an operating group for the hotel, and executed a lease on restaurant space. He said he could not yet identify the dining establishment, but a "well known chef" will run the operation, which Glime said will become popular with locals and tourists.

He said he is seeking tenants to open a coffee shop and an ice cream parlor. He also needs a "lifestyle brand" to develop an outdoor recreation area.

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said she and her team eagerly await the arrival of another boutique hotel, "with Pivovar being one of the top boutique hotels in Texas right now." Pivovar, a Czech-themed restaurant, brewery and bakery on South Eighth Street, next door to Magnolia Market, offers beer baths to lodging guests.

"We have met several times with their representatives, and we look forward to promoting them once they open up," Pendergraft said of Hotel Herringbone and Lucky Find Hospitality, an international hospitality company involved in designing, developing and operating "low-key-count hotels and resorts," according to a description appearing on the company website.

Pendergraft said her office has been told the Herringbone complex will include more than 38,000 square feet of mixed-use space with four stories of retail shops, restaurants, event space, and a 21-room boutique hotel. She said three meeting rooms will total 5,000 square feet between them.

The marketing brochure Glime made available goes into more detail. It says the property will have three unique dining venues, three bars, 52 parking spaces, one event space and 12 retail stores. An area defined as Level 1 will include those retail establishments, as well as a bar and lounge, jewelry studio, piano bar, pasta bar, raw bar and grill, stage, wine and charcuterie, coffee shop and the hotel lobby.

Level 2 will offer outdoor communal space and hotel rooms; Level 3, a ballroom, boardroom, catering kitchen and outdoor communal space; and Level 4, more hotel rooms and a rooftop bar.

Listed retail rental rates are $1,516 a month for a single retail container; $3,032 monthly for a double retail container; $2,369 for an oversized container; and $2,216 a month for coffee shop space.

Service highlights include a pet-friendly policy; community events, live music and rotating art exhibitions; complimentary bike rentals; ballroom for private events; high-speed Wi-Fi for all guests; discounts for local attractions and events; complimentary nightly beer and wine reception with entertainment for hotel guests; complimentary parking; and 24-hour security and hotel concierge services, as outlined in the promotional material.

An area dubbed Al Fresko, a new location for a native Texas who opened her first two in California, is described thusly: "The market shop spills into the plaza surrounded by music, art, and boutique retail. Discover the perfect pairing of natural wines and charcuterie in between your shopping.

"Al Fresko offers an extensive selection of only the finest, artisanal cheeses and cured meats, as well as an extensive range of natural wines from some of the most renowned wineries in the world," said the description.

That is a drastic change from what Red Lab faced when agreeing to tackle the project. CEO Philip Auchettl told the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board last year he had revised his presentation so it was not a "horror story" about the issues his firm found at the site, though there were many. Some containers were so dented that a new, darker paint job would be needed just to hide them. He said an elevator leaked oil that was running into the city's sewer system. Placing the containers side by side trapped rain water between roofs and caused damage so severe they must be replaced.

Waco's downtown TIF board approved a $2.3 million tax-funded contribution to the project based on Rad Lab's estimate it would be an $11.6 million effort.

Rad Lab acquired the property after developer Bill Wetterman's 4th & Jackson LLC defaulted on a loan owing more than $4 million, his vision disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that put many projects on hold.