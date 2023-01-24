Developers hope new street linking Bagby, I-35 attracts industrial development

Local developer David Mercer will build a street linking Bagby Avenue to the Interstate 35 frontage road in southwest Waco. He is paying the tab from his own pocket, but the five-lane boulevard costing $2 million could prove beneficial to Waco, Midway ISD and to Mercer himself.

The Waco Plan Commission on Tuesday took its first look at the proposed throughway, which could move traffic from I-35 to deep inside Texas Central Park, already home to more than 90 businesses and open sites ripe for development. The new Amazon fulfillment center is in the industrial park, as are Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Caterpillar, Versalift and Tractor Supply.

But capturing Mercer’s immediate attention is the 216 acres bracketing the Gateway Boulevard extension. He bought the land in September 2021, when officially it was not in Waco’s city limits. Waco annexed the property at Mercer’s request and in response to his development plans.

“I just like the location, its proximity to the industrial park, the hospital,” Mercer said, referencing Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

He said the area “already is a growing corridor,” and will further blossom when the three-quarter-mile link between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35 takes shape.

Mercer, who confirmed he has a silent business partner, said he continues talks with the city of Waco planning and utility departments, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT will get involved due to Mercer creating a four-way intersection at Bagby Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, where a three-way intersection with a signal is now in place. Mercer has hired Bowman Consulting to provide engineering services.

He said construction should start by March and wrap up by the end of the year. Crews have been clearing brush and trees, taking soil samples and verifying soil depth for utilities. Mercer will extend water and sewer throughout the development, called M&M Industrial Park.

Brad Davis and Brandon Davis with Coldwell Banker Commercial are taking offers on the property, and this week released a marketing brochure.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook, for sure,” Brandon Davis said by phone.

He said a 23-acre tract has sold, and tracts of 14 acres and 23 acres have been placed under contract. All are situated contiguously on the north side of what will become Gateway Boulevard. The lot that sold and another under contract were acquired by developers of multi-family housing, and the second tract under contract will accommodate an industrial user, Brandon Davis said.

He would not comment further on the prospects or their plans.

The remaining property covers 144 acres, and Brandon Davis said he “absolutely” will have it all committed when Gateway Boulevard is complete. He said lookers envision industrial, commercial, warehousing and distribution uses.

City of Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said Waco City Council has agreed to waive up to $2 million in any impact fees Mercer otherwise may have been obligated to pay. Waco now assesses fees on the impact of new development on water, wastewater and roadways, Peters said. The estimated cost of building the extension has hovered at about $2 million, so $2 million was established as the target number for fees to be waived, Peters said.

Mercer said the roadway will be built to accommodate heavy trucks moving between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35.

Peters said the various tracts available are zoned for industrial, commercial and multi-family development. Industrial users could create jobs, while multi-family properties could ease the housing crunch, he said.

The property is in Midway Independent School District.

“I think this extension will increase the value of our property, but also the value of property behind us,” Mercer said. “I understand the Davises are getting inquiries from a wide variety of folks: multi-family developers, typical commercial and industrial developers interested in property right around 110 acres. Brad and Brandon have not told me anything too specific, but if somebody needs a large tract to create a lot of jobs, we have it.”

“Frankly, I think this is the best industrial site in town, considering access, visibility and location,” Brandon Davis said by phone.

Mercer has other business interests around Greater Waco, he and partners having bought the Central Freight Lines complex on West Waco Drive before the company closed for good in December 2021.