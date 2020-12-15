Diaper company wins Waco incentives, may bring sales tax windfall

The final piece is a grant equal to 70% of taxable sales at the facility, not to exceed 10 years, and that's where a sales office comes into play.

Collins said Unconditional Love Inc. would qualify for that break if it succeeds in creating a sales office in Waco in accordance with Texas Comptroller's Office guidelines. With such a sanctioned office in place, said Collins, Waco and McLennan County stand to reap sales tax rebates from online sales throughout Texas, and possibly beyond. Every $1 million in sales, she said, would put $15,000 in the city's cover and $5,000 in the county's.

Collins said she has a good idea how much money could be generated by such an arrangement, but declined to discuss specifics for the record.

"I think I'd like to wait until they qualify," said Collins by phone.

She said she also will investigate the possibility that Waco and McLennan County could benefit directly from online sales outside Texas.

Regardless, she said, Central Texas finds itself sitting pretty.

"It's a growing state, lots of babies being born," said Collins, referencing the company's customer base that is growing in more ways than one.