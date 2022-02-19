Downton Waco traffic navigating construction maze

The Findery has become hard to find. Though cater-cornered from Magnolia Market at the Silos, it has been partially hidden for about 11 months due to $20 million in street and other infrastructure work downtown.

"The last two or three weeks, the intersection of Webster Avenue and Eighth Street has been completely torn up," manager and sales director Matt Koen said.

He estimates the furniture and housewares store has suffered a 33% decline in trade over the course of the work, Koen said last week.

"Look up Webster Avenue from some points and it looks like we're closed," he said. "I've made videos of how to walk to the store from various locations, posting them to Facebook and Instagram. Sales are pretty decent as long as people can get here and see what we have. It'll be great when everything's done. I don't go hollering and screaming at the city."

Nor does David Gorham, who owns Honky Tonk Kid BBQ at Mary Avenue at University Parks Drive. Gorham said he has contemplated a relocation, not because of a grudge against downtown or the street work "that keeps going on and on," but as a means of creating more secluded parking and a larger patio.