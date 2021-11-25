Downtown plans for Stratton shift to new Waco event venue

Developer Peter Ellis once visualized a high-end department store at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where he is continuing on a $5 million remodel of the 98-year-old Stratton Building. But he has changed his mind, he said, and is going forward with a venue for dinners, weddings and live events.

"This is a place where our community can gather together to inspire, celebrate, and elevate one another for the building up of our city," Ellis said in a post on the company website. He said he has not dropped plans for a coffee shop, restaurant and some retail space, but has altered his once elaborate plans for 30 retail tenants sharing sales staff and check-out registers. Before the pivot, a large advertisement was painted on the building declaring it "Waco's department store."

But Ellis said COVID-19 and other factors beyond his control forced him to alter plans he began formulating eight years ago. A nonprofit that became City Center Waco sold the building to Ellis in 2014 through a competitive proposal process. In an interview Monday, Ellis said he believes he and his development team have made the Stratton Building a multi-faceted attraction and source of community pride, well worth the $1 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone assistance it was promised in 2017.