Downtown Waco art space Cultivate 7twelve changes owners, not philosophy

At times, the downtown venue has hosted poetry and writing groups, live music performances, artist markets, exhibits and other arts-related activities. The gallery in 2018 exhibited a section of wall with part of a dismantled work by famed street artist Banksy and has hosted discussion panels and film screenings for Waco's Deep in the Heart Film Festival. Before Cultivate 7twelve, the Croft Art Gallery operated at that location from 2010 to 2014.

The Hagmans reached out to fellow downtown businessman Dickman when they decided to leave Cultivate and found him interested. Dickman said he had looked at that location, 712 Austin Ave., six years ago when shopping for a new spot for his Waco Escape Rooms. He passed on the property at the time, winding up a street over on Washington Avenue, but liked what he saw and how it was used in subsequent years.

"I love that space. It's been a Waco hub for creative work," Dickman said, adding he plans to keep the venue's arts orientation going forward. "Not much is going to change. It will still be an art gallery. It will still hold events there."

And maybe more events. Dickman owns or is involved in downtown businesses including the gaming venue Nexus Esports, the arts training and student entrepreneur company Triple Win Waco on Webster Avenue, Waco Escape Rooms, Rogue Media and Waco Axe Co.