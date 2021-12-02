Downtown Waco art space Cultivate 7twelve changes owners, not philosophy

Downtown Waco art space Cultivate 7twelve will mark its fourth birthday and during its monthly First Friday celebration Friday night, but the occasion has a touch of wistfulness mixed in with the fun.
Owners Rebekah and Jeremy Hagman are moving back to California and are handing off the Austin Avenue arts venue they started to downtown entrepreneur Cory Dickman.
The reason was born last March: the Hagmans' daughter Anastasia, their first child. While Rebekah has juggled multiple hats in her years with Cultivate — businesswoman, event organizer, promoter, exhibit curator, shop manager and landlord among others — the one a mother wears proved dominant.
"It became apparent for me that motherhood was a full-time gig," she said.
The move back to California will put the Hagmans closer to family and allow her time to be a full-time mother, she said.
In addition to its gallery space and a gift shop showcasing work by local artists during the Hagmans' tenure as owners, Cultivate 7twelve has provided space on its second level for offices, studios and artist workspace at various times.
Arts nonprofit Creative Waco has its office there, and the staff of the Art Center of Waco moved to the Austin Avenue location temporarily when they had to vacate the center's longtime home on the McLennan Community College campus in the fall of 2017.
At times, the downtown venue has hosted poetry and writing groups, live music performances, artist markets, exhibits and other arts-related activities. The gallery in 2018 exhibited a section of wall with part of a dismantled work by famed street artist Banksy and has hosted discussion panels and film screenings for Waco's Deep in the Heart Film Festival. Before Cultivate 7twelve, the Croft Art Gallery operated at that location from 2010 to 2014.
The Hagmans reached out to fellow downtown businessman Dickman when they decided to leave Cultivate and found him interested. Dickman said he had looked at that location, 712 Austin Ave., six years ago when shopping for a new spot for his Waco Escape Rooms. He passed on the property at the time, winding up a street over on Washington Avenue, but liked what he saw and how it was used in subsequent years.
"I love that space. It's been a Waco hub for creative work," Dickman said, adding he plans to keep the venue's arts orientation going forward. "Not much is going to change. It will still be an art gallery. It will still hold events there."
And maybe more events. Dickman owns or is involved in downtown businesses including the gaming venue Nexus Esports, the arts training and student entrepreneur company Triple Win Waco on Webster Avenue, Waco Escape Rooms, Rogue Media and Waco Axe Co.
He sees increasing the live events at Cultivate 7twelve beginning next year, using its Undercroft basement space and expanding a night market as an outlet for Waco creatives.
Rebekah Hagman said Dickman's experience in downtown Waco and his vision for its future played an important part in their decision to sell. While Dickman and his Rogue Capital are the lead investors in the venue, the Hagmans will retain a minority interest.
"We have a lot of respect for him," Hagman said. "He's a small business advocate and about investing in Waco's identity. He's committed to excellence. All of that lined up."
Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said the Hagmans have done well making Cultivate 7twelve part of the Waco arts economy.
"We want to celebrate Rebekah and Jeremy for going the extra mile for Culture 7twelve to leave a legacy beyond them," Bond said.
The gallery's First Friday celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday will showcase Waco artist Greg Lewallen and his upcoming book "Insect Narratives: Drawings and Stories of Greg Lewallen." The book features Lewallen's highly detailed drawings of insects presented with the text of stories that often surround those images. Copies of the book will be available for order, and Lewallen prints will be available for sale.