Downtown Waco backers see recipe for rebound in new year with ongoing projects

That is not a mirage arising along Lake Brazos' west bank, near University Parks Drive. It is a $100 million idea whose time has come.
Apparently lost in the dust kicked up by Interstate 35's $341 million widening through Waco are the Riverfront development's false starts, wrangling and money matters holding the project hostage since it was introduced as the Brazos Promenade in 2015. Hurdles cleared, the theme now is onward and upward.
A building permit, and more to come, greased the skids.
A beautiful Saturday-after-Christmas morning awoke to find the confluence of single-digit streets and Clay, Webster and Jackson avenues quietly awaiting the next workday. Huge trailers sat laden with pre-cast concrete beams. Signs demanded the wearing of hard hats. Orange netting protected gouges in the pavement. Lumber for framing had collected in piles.
The multi-phase development, courtesy of Catalyst Urban Development, will include the construction of apartments, office space, retail, a full-service hotel and at least one restaurant.
"Developers have not yet announced the flag for their hotel, which will arrive in a later phase," City Center Waco Executive Director Megan Henderson said.
Elsewhere in and around downtown, 2021 shows promise. Construction should start on a $48 million, 182-room AC Hotel by Marriott at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue, its accompanying features to include a restaurant, street-level retail and a parking garage. The Czech-themed brewery, restaurant and hotel called Pivovar may arrive in February or March at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue.
Pivovar lead investor Julius Kramaric told the Tribune-Herald he is seriously considering placing a 12-story Czech Heritage Tower nearby.
A new Springhill Suites hotel is poised to open at Interstate 35 and University Parks Drive, if it has not already. Conditions change daily downtown.
Work has started or is winding down on three lodging properties in East Waco's Elm Avenue corridor: Cambria Suites, Even and Holiday Inn Express.
Attracting more than 30,000 guests weekly before COVID-19, Magnolia Market at the Silos apparently has re-energized its following, having introduced its $10.4 million expansion dotted with shops, a diamond for whiffle ball, a retail village and more room for food trucks.
The Magnolia property stretching from Sixth Street to Eighth Street along Webster Avenue was working alive with visitors Saturday.
Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines also own the former Grand Karem Shrine building at 701 Washington Ave. and announced intentions to transform it to a boutique hotel with input from Chicago-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners. A ballroom, rooftop terrace and street-level café are planned.
The coming year for Magnolia will be focused largely on "growing into" the new space at Magnolia Market and preparing for the launch of the Magnolia Network, spokesperson John Marsicano said by email.
"It would be hard to comment on the year ahead without acknowledging the fact that we're still navigating these unchartered waters," Marsicano said. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel with these vaccines, but we're not out of the woods yet, which means our primary focus for the months ahead is maintaining the safest possible environment for our guests and our employees."
Despite a hiccup here and there, the Eighth Street corridor between Interstate 35 and downtown has blossomed. Developer Peter Ellis sees the trend continuing. His vested interest includes transforming the former Stratton-Stricker Furniture Co. building at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue to a multi-use destination dubbed "Stories," with upscale and rare merchandise sharing space on the first three levels, visible through storefront glass.
Lofts, fine dining and a walk-up beignet café appear on his blueprint.
"This place has had and will continue to provide a central space for Wacoans," Ellis said by email.
He said the $5 million conversion has proved eye-opening, and completion "will no doubt enliven historic Austin Avenue and Eighth Street once more."
"We welcomed many new lofts tenants just after Thanksgiving, and are nearing commercial completion as we speak," Ellis said. "We do plan to host a true grand re-opening in the near year as well, though due to health and safety recommendations, it may be a bit delayed toward the spring."
Work crews were on the scene Saturday morning.
Directly across Eighth Street, the recently renovated Hippodrome Theatre bowed to pressure on drinking, dining and entertainment venues brought about by COVID-19. It shuttered its restaurant and bar and discontinued first-run movies. Developers Cody and Shane Turner, joined later by Todd Behringer, shelled out $5 million in upgrades.
Their property in limbo, the owners have not ruled out entertaining offers.
"Music, theater and performing arts have had it tough during COVID restrictions, but I'm certain the Hippodrome will re-emerge before long, one way or another," Ellis said.
He said he hopes Stories and the Hippodrome together can create a catalyst for continued progress on Austin Avenue.
Waco commercial real estate specialist Gregg Glime brokers deals downtown, playing roles in Pivovar and The Containery, the multi-colored and multi-use venue on South Fourth Street employing cargo containers as building blocks.
"I believe all the projects currently underway are going to have a huge impact on the resurgence of people frequenting downtown," Glime said via email. "I know of a handful of projects that haven't announced yet, that will come to fruition in 2021. … I truly believe 10 years from now we will look back on 2021 as being a staple year in the development scene downtown."
He said he sees tourism and convention bookings hitting their stride after struggling this year because of pandemic-related limitations.
Pivovar will open late in the first quarter of the year and offer a twist on the typical hotel, appealing to locals and travelers, he said.
"I think you'll see an awesome redevelopment on Columbus Avenue, with a great brand-name regional retailer, another Class-A restaurant/brewery in a key location downtown," Glime said. "You will see another couple of prominent buildings start major renovations. Folks will be able to take advantage of Magnolia's expansion, which couldn't have turned out any better.
"The Magnolia Network sounds like it will be running. Baylor's still here. The river and Cameron Park will still be here. Some of the worst of the I-35 construction will be behind us."
All that will help Waco get right back into its groove as soon as control over the coronavirus allows.
"While there is no doubt COVID was a major hurdle to the momentum of downtown this year, I've constantly believed that Waco has the right pieces of the puzzle in place to rebound better than anyone else in the country," he said. "I believe the continued interest we've seen on major projects downtown suggests the real estate market believes this to be true, as well."
Henderson, City Center Waco's executive director, said downtown will flourish because Waco's economic engine continues to purr.
"The Greater Waco Chamber has done an incredible job attracting new jobs and increasing employment. That tells me we're strong at our core. Downtown's first customer is local," Henderson said.
"More people are coming to Waco to get what we've got. Our quality of life, our standard of living, includes a fantastic downtown. Tourism, the things Magnolia Market continues to do, all contribute to this synergy," she said. "There have been concerted efforts to improve economic resiliency for those living here, and now it's strong and bearing fruit."