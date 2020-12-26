Downtown Waco backers see recipe for rebound in new year with ongoing projects

He said he sees tourism and convention bookings hitting their stride after struggling this year because of pandemic-related limitations.

Pivovar will open late in the first quarter of the year and offer a twist on the typical hotel, appealing to locals and travelers, he said.

"I think you'll see an awesome redevelopment on Columbus Avenue, with a great brand-name regional retailer, another Class-A restaurant/brewery in a key location downtown," Glime said. "You will see another couple of prominent buildings start major renovations. Folks will be able to take advantage of Magnolia's expansion, which couldn't have turned out any better.

"The Magnolia Network sounds like it will be running. Baylor's still here. The river and Cameron Park will still be here. Some of the worst of the I-35 construction will be behind us."

All that will help Waco get right back into its groove as soon as control over the coronavirus allows.