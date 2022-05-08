Downtown Waco Stone's Throw building gets new owner, new tenant facing Mary Avenue

Erin and Traci Plemons are targeting Memorial Day weekend to open a night spot, Twisted Sisters Patio Bar, in the Stone's Throw complex downtown.

Stone's Throw is the red-brick conglomeration at University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue, home to Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Bitty & Beau's Coffee, Bangkok Royal and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, among other tenants.

Twisted Sisters will occupy about 2,500 square feet on the section of Stone's Throw facing Mary Avenue. The building has a new owner, Brazos River Capital, which plans "to continue our broader strategy of investing in downtown Waco, putting money back into the community, and contributing to the growing momentum," managing partner Jed Cole said.

Brazos River Capital acquired Stone's Throw from Waco businessman Trent Weaver, who with Brian Ginsburg owns and operates WPromo, formerly W Promotions, which specializes in personalizing merchandise. Weaver said he had owned Stone's Throw since 2000, acquiring it as a raw warehouse and adding touches over the years, including patios, awnings and fresh paint here and there.

His decision to sell "was probably just good timing on several levels." He said Waco businessmen Clifton and Gordon Robinson, who comprise the Brazos River Capital advisory board, "can absolutely do a great job finishing it out."

Brazos River Capital also owns nearby River Square Center, home to Spice Village, a collection of shops on the second floor; Trojan Cork & Keg and The Olive Branch restaurant on the ground floor; and professional offices on the third floor, including the Tribune-Herald.

The entire second floor at Stone's Throw remains available for lease and development. Cole would not comment on potential users, deflecting inquiries about loft apartments or retail operations occupying available space.

"We've had a lot of inquiries and excitement about moving in down there, with the arena and riverfront district coming into clear view," Cole said.

Baylor University and the city of Waco are collaborating on a development along the Brazos that would include a $213 million Baylor basketball arena.

The Plemons sisters have a growing presence downtown as owners of Twisted Sisters Shoetique, a clothing and accessories store on Austin Avenue, an Airbnb also downtown, and Pura Vida salon and day spa in Stone's Throw.

Construction crews, including welders, busied themselves preparing the Twisted Sisters establishment to open. Erin Plemons said Twisted Sisters is not a nightclub, more like "a fun place to hang out," with swings hanging from the ceiling serving as seating in some areas, including outside, TV sets, an air hockey table, shuffleboard table and games galore. It will not have a full-service kitchen, but will serve pizza, wings, cheese sticks and the like, Plemons said. She also will encourage food trucks to operate nearby. The spot will accommodate 95, with bench seating for those not wanting to swing.

Twisted Sisters will open from 2 to 11 daily, serving mimosas at Sunday brunch.

Plemons said her day spa is recovering after cratering during COVID-19 closures and slowdowns. Her only concern has been noisy construction crews disrupting the tranquil setting she attempts to ensure for customers getting massages or other pampering.

Between Stone's Throw and River Square Center is the Holiday Hammond building that includes loft space, a Wingstop location and Teriyaki Park.

Cole declined to comment on Brazos River Capital's possible interest in Holiday Hammond.

The parking lot outside Stone's Throw often is full or close to it. Cole said parking space does not represent a concern, as city-owned lots near City Hall and the Waco Convention Center often are available. He said customers have grown accustomed to parking downtown and walking to destinations.

