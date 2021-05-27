Economist: Waco's April numbers good across the board

COVID-19 appeared in the Waco economy's rearview mirror last month, with economist Karr Ingham calling the recovery "spectacular" and "simply amazing."
Across the board, Ingham said, the economy performed swimmingly in April, pulling his Greater Waco Economic Index into record territory. Highlights include hotel-motel revenue jumping 135% compared to last April; Waco issuing 109 permits to build new homes; and existing home sales increasing 38%.
"The pace of recovery in the Waco metro area economy post-COVID is beyond impressive and is evident across the spectrum of economic activity, covering virtually every component of the Greater Waco Economic Index," Ingham wrote in his summary. "There would have been little expectation that the index would have fully recovered by April 2021 with a massive 3.8-point monthly increase from March to April, but that's exactly what happened."
Ingham, based in Amarillo, uses data dating to 2000 to prepare the index for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. April's raw score of 135.9 set a new record high. The GWEI had peaked at 134.5 in February 2020 "in advance of the COVID effects on the local economy."
Downtown attractions are blossoming, as anyone witnessing the lines at Magnolia Market at the Silos and the four-legged and two-legged pedestrians striding along inner-city boulevards can attest. The Lions Club brought its statewide convention and more than 500 registrants to Waco last weekend.
Local hoteliers already are enjoying the breath of fresh air.
"Not only is the April monthly total more than double that of April 2020, it is easily an all-time record for the month," Ingham said.
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, confirmed business is picking up for an industry crushed by the pandemic.
"Occupancy is above 80% on weekends in our hotels," she said via email. "Weekdays, there is ample availability, so we recommend visitors plan their trips to come during the week when crowds aren't so heavy."
Waco is hurting for housing stock, but relief is on the way. More than 100 building permits were issued in April to build new homes, an all-time record for the month. The 267 permits granted this year through April also set a record, outpacing the previous high of 224 permits through April 2019.
Home sales topped 300 in April, another monthly record, and eclipsed 1,000 for the year through April, an all-time high. The dollar volume of home sales totaled $263 million through last month, a 33% year-over-year increase.
"With inventory levels this low, it is not unusual for us to see transactions happening with a ton of interest and with multiple-offer scenarios," said Ashton Gustafson, a local real estate agent and analyst.
He said in an email message on May 21 that 496 homes locally were under contract to sell, with another 53 under contract with a contingency.
Employment locally "has now fully recovered from the sharp declines in 2020 and is now moving into a new round of real growth," Ingham said.
The jobless rate dropped by half, year-over-year, declining from 10.1% in April last year to 5.1% this year. The estimated 124,000 people employed last month is an April record, and Ingham predicted the jobless rate will continue to fall amid ongoing improvement in economic activity.
Jake Johnson, vice president with Total Placement temporary service, said employers are scrambling to fill vacancies across most job descriptions.
"Our main areas of employment fall into light industrial, warehouse, production and clerical. The need for jobs in these industries has far outpaced any time period in recent memory," Johnson said via email.
He said Total Placement has well in excess of 100 job openings.
Johnson said employers are struggling to find quality help, but a 25% wage increase has improved the success rate among Total Placement's clients.
Auto sales last month rose nearly 26% from the same month last year.
Retail spending totaled $1.3 billion through April, a record for the first four months of the year, and year-over-year numbers "will become even more fantastic next month and beyond simply because the worst of the COVID effects on these numbers in 2020 occurred in April, May and June."