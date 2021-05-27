Economist: Waco's April numbers good across the board

He said in an email message on May 21 that 496 homes locally were under contract to sell, with another 53 under contract with a contingency.

Employment locally "has now fully recovered from the sharp declines in 2020 and is now moving into a new round of real growth," Ingham said.

The jobless rate dropped by half, year-over-year, declining from 10.1% in April last year to 5.1% this year. The estimated 124,000 people employed last month is an April record, and Ingham predicted the jobless rate will continue to fall amid ongoing improvement in economic activity.

Jake Johnson, vice president with Total Placement temporary service, said employers are scrambling to fill vacancies across most job descriptions.

"Our main areas of employment fall into light industrial, warehouse, production and clerical. The need for jobs in these industries has far outpaced any time period in recent memory," Johnson said via email.

He said Total Placement has well in excess of 100 job openings.

Johnson said employers are struggling to find quality help, but a 25% wage increase has improved the success rate among Total Placement's clients.

Auto sales last month rose nearly 26% from the same month last year.