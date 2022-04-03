Embassy Suites in downtown Waco delayed but not abandoned

A new Embassy Suites hotel may materialize downtown, but it will not carry the $33 million cost estimate Waco native Birju Patel floated more than three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the pause button on his venture.

"We're now looking at $20 million to $24 million, everything included," Patel said Friday. Financing for lodging development froze during the pandemic, and just now is beginning to thaw, he said.

BH Hospitality Management will place an Embassy Suites on the block bounded by Second and Third streets and Jackson and Mary avenues, behind River Square Center, he said. Patel's timeline calls for a groundbreaking in spring next year, and completion of the six-story, 175-room property 18 months to two years thereafter.

Patel still envisions a parking garage, but said its size and capacity may or may not match the three-to-four-story version outlined in a Tax Increment Financing Zone deal that now is moot. Patel had gone to the TIF board in late 2018 seeking a $4.4 million grant. The board responded with a $7.4 million grant, later approved by the city council, that added the parking garage requirement and others but trimmed away about $500,000 from the specific work Patel had proposed funding with the public money.

The TIF-approved parking garage would have included 309 parking spaces with 141 spaces available for public use.

But Patel will get no TIF money and he will not be bound by any TIF requirements, at least not under his prior contract. He must restate his case before the downtown TIF board, which he said he will do.

A portion of property tax revenue collected in the TIF zone is limited to use only in the zone, and it regularly is awarded as development incentives.

Kent George, who oversees economic development at the city of Waco, said Patel failed to meet a Dec. 31, 2021, deadline in the initial TIF contract to complete his proposed Embassy Suites. Progress has been limited to site work and demolition of the 301 Events Center building, a former beer warehouse.

George said he sent Patel a letter in late February informing him the deal is off, and the agreed-upon TIF contribution no longer is in force.

"My phone started ringing," said George, who has remained in contact with Patel, receiving assurances he remains committed to the project.

George said it is his understanding Patel has "fought off" several attempts to purchase the property, which occupies an enviable location. Nearby is the expanded Magnolia Market at the Silos, as well as the new Pivovar Czech-themed restaurant, brewery, bakery and boutique hotel. Catty corner to the property, an apartment building under construction represents the border of a $700 million development that will continue to unfold in the coming years, primarily on city-owned riverfront land. A $213 million Baylor University Basketball arena will be a centerpiece of that riverfront development.

Assuming various schedules hold up, Patel's competition would include SRH Hospitality Holdings' 182-room AC Hotel by Marriott now under construction at Mary Avenue and Sixth Street. It is expected to have a street-level conference center, ballroom, pool, restaurant and bar, possibly a retail component and a 332-space parking garage.

But Patel said he remains confident in what he is proposing.

"Baylor is growing, as is downtown. The market is being revitalized as we speak," Patel said.

He said tweaking his project has become necessary, but it remains top-notch, which is what his hometown deserves.

He said the delay may prove beneficial, as Hilton has introduced a fresh Embassy Suites prototype whose styling he can incorporate.

Patel graduated from University High School before attending Baylor University and completing his degree at the University of Texas at Arlington. He said he and his brother, Harsh Patel, and their development company have involved themselves in about 35 lodging-related project statewide.

Their original plans for the 163,000-square-foot Embassy Suites included a three-meal restaurant, a 15,584-square-foot conference center, a two-story atrium lobby, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a complimentary cook-to-order breakfast and reception area, the Tribune-Herald reported.

"We've always wanted to do a project in Waco but just didn't find the right fit," Patel said in early 2019. "And I think we finally have. We are in need of another full-service property, and what better place than downtown Waco."

