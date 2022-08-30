Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million

Craig Baggett emerged Tuesday from the dark recesses of Empire Seed, 201 Elm Ave., where he had been concocting corn chop, a hearty food mix for livestock. Perspiration had soaked his shirt, and corn chop residue matted his hair. He chugged Diet Coke from a 2-liter bottle.

Grudgingly, Baggett confirmed he is listing the two-story building for sale at $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, it shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, a revitalized downtown and three hotels under construction, has become prime, according to listing company Kelly Realtors.

Baggett is “boss man,” said counter attendant Jessie Enriquez, friendly and built like a bouncer. More than 30 years ago, little Jessie would pedal his bike to Empire Seed, buying chicken and dog feed for his grandfather.

Enriquez is proof things change on Elm Avenue. So much so that Baggett considers parting with a structure anchoring the family business his father founded in 1944. It sits near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and for months became ground zero for infrastructure upgrades along Elm Avenue. For monthlong stretches, dozers blocked Empire’s front door.

Spending more than $12 million has repaved much of Elm Avenue, installed new utility lines and poured sidewalks. The addition of Bridge Street Plaza transformed a lifeless spot into a gathering place and architectural flourish between Elm Avenue and Bridge Street.

City officials now predict a March completion date.

But Baggett dismisses any notion his business has suffered, or that inconvenience prompted his decision to list the property.

“Nah, nothing’s wrong. They’ve been good to us during the entire process,” said Baggett, 66. “Father time gets everybody, and I’m trying to cut back.”

Empire Seed is not quitting business, Baggett said. He owns a second location near the State Highway 6 frontage road and Bosque Boulevard. But the Elm Avenue location represents history in the making, its presence linking the street’s rise, decline and resurgence as a destination.

Empire Seed, the store, is quite a trip. Need a 6-foot-long inflatable snake to scare critters away from the garden? They have several in stock. Mole and gopher repellant? You bet. Customers also can avail themselves of poison ivy soap, fruit fly traps, wash tubs, rain gauges, bluebonnet seeds, bird and dog houses, the Farmers’ Almanac, straw hats, Gorilla Glue and hard candy.

Opened, half-empty bags sit here, there and almost everywhere, making it convenient to scoop out grains, seeds and spices sold in bulk.

Listing agent Colt Kelly said he is already receiving inquiries about the property, though it hit the market only two weeks ago. He said the timing seemed right to make a building available on Elm Avenue. Whether a potential user would prefer to demolish the structure and rebuild on that site “really depends on what the buyer wants to do with it.”

“It’s really a cool building, with a lot of potential,” Kelly said, noting time will tell if the $1.1 million asking price conforms to market trends.

A listing on LoopNet, an online real estate site, shows the available property stretches from 201 to 207 Elm Avenue, is 100% occupied, and is in a Tax Increment Financing zone, meaning someone with development plans may benefit from taxpayer-funded grants.

Baggett said demolition would produce space for a retail or restaurant user. Someone interested in salvaging the building might choose gutting it and filling it with small shops attractive to nearby hotel guests. A 132-room Cambria Suites, a 128-room Even Hotel and a 101-room Holiday Inn Express are under construction.

Other new arrivals to Elm Avenue in recent years include Brotherwell Brewing, Revival Eastside Eatery and TFNB Your Bank For Life. Pop-up dining options also are appearing. But buildings vacant for decades remain.

Kelly is listing the Kestner’s building in the 500 block of Elm Avenue, and an entire block near Brotherwell Brewing. Zach Gerik, a Colt Kelly client, owns the Kestner’s property. Gerik bought and renovated a building on South 11th Street, across from Balcones Distilling, now home to three lessees: Milk Bottle Cookies, Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop and Ramble & Co.

Kelly said Gerik may develop Kestner’s himself or make it available to someone else with a vision for what it could become.