Entrepreneurs target McLennan County for indoor gun ranges

He said his establishment will have two large classrooms, a patio, a members' lounge and 1,600 square feet of event space for corporate events.

"We really want to build a facility that people can experience. You can shoot, go to the members' lounge, sit in a nice leather sofa and watch the Baylor game," he said. "It will be all inclusive for men, women and families. We will sell guns, ammunition and accessories. We will have a gunsmith there to install new sights or new grips, or have a gun repaired. This is full-service, which is the biggest difference between our place and the guy down the street."

He said he's leaning toward annual memberships starting at $480, but noted members will benefit from having access to free handgun rentals inside the range, rifle rentals, guest passes, money-off purchases and more.

"You can't practice being safe with a handgun sitting beside the bed. With all these handguns, millions more being sold each year, it makes the argument more compelling that people need a safe place to shoot," Flick said.

He said his range will have steel reinforcing to accommodate firing up to .50-caliber, and will have separate areas for tactical training.