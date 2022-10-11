EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease

The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years.

The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco Convention Center and an AC Hotel under construction. A sales brochure quotes no price for the 21,000-square-foot property, asking anyone interested to contact listing agent Gregg Glime.

"It is for sale, and we have had a number of prospective buyers tour the building so far," Glime said. "It's in a great location downtown, has exclusive parking, and really good bones to work with."

The longtime home of Waco's Western Union telegraph office, the EOAC building was originally known as the Fidelity Building when it was built for the Texas Fidelity and Bonding Co. circa 1910. The 14,000-square-foot building originally cost $40,000 and was "modern in every particular," the Waco Morning News reported in 1915.

Known as the Jordan Building in the postwar years, it was owned by Harry Jordan, a former state representative and local attorney affiliated with Texas Fidelity who also founded the Waco Kiwanis Club in 1921. Jordan and his wife sold the building, then appraised at $58,500 market value, in 1963 to Wm. Harvey Life Insurance Co. for $35,000, according to Tribune-Herald archives.

The three-story space was also known as the Insurance Building and housed various insurance and professional offices, including the draft board, throughout the decades. EOAC moved there in the early 1990s.

The McLennan County Appraisal District now values the property at $471,680 for tax purposes. It shows ownership as Mary Street LTD, though Glime confirmed local developer Bill Wetterman controls the property. Tax records also list a 7,400 square-foot building next door, at 209 South Fifth St., as owned by Mary Street LTD.

Wetterman developed Behrens Lofts some 20 years ago at 219 S Fourth St. and in 2019 re-purchased the building to convert leased units into owner-occupied condos. Next door, he rehabbed the building now occupied by Fabled Bookshop. A block away, he was behind plans for The Containery, a shopping and dining complex that fell on hard times before it was finished. The lender foreclosed on the project, and San Diego-based Rad Lab has taken over the property, announcing an outlay of about $11.6 million to create a mixed-use commercial development called Herringbone. The shipping container buildings started under Wetterman's guidance will remain, though Rad Lab's plans call for gray to replace the bright colors of The Containery.

Glime, in his marketing material, said the EOAC building offers buyers the option to own an office building or create a mixed-use venue. He said storefront retail could face the ground floor of Fifth Street and Franklin Avenue, while residential or office space could fill second and third floors.

"This property is strategically located between the federal and county courthouses and surrounded by food, beverage and entertainment retailers," Glime said.

His brochure says the property is served by on-site, gated, exclusive parking, as well as street parking and a public parking garage.

A hypothetical financial analysis included in the promotional material mentions a $3.2 million purchase price and $746,410 in improvements, those upgrades described as "primarily cosmetic improvements throughout the gross leasable area." The brochure says the figures are estimates.

EOAC Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller said she knows the building is for sale, that Glime and Wetterman have conducted tours, but she said it remains business as usual for the staff. She said EOAC has occupied the building for decades and has four years left on its lease.

Precinct 4 McLennan County Commissioner Ben Perry, who serves as president of the EOAC board, has not returned calls seeking comment.

The state of Texas chartered EOAC in 1966 as a nonprofit charged with fighting poverty. It runs programs to assist low-income households with utility bills, rent payments and weatherization projects to make homes more energy efficient. It also oversees the EOAC Waco Charter School and Head Start programs.

The area EOAC oversees work in nine counties: McLennan, Bosque, Freestone, Limestone, Hill, Falls, Johnson, Ellis and Navarro.