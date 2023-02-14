Losing a state park to a private developer is not how the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hoped to celebrate its 100th birthday.

But the fact remains the department announced it will "permanently close" Fairfield Lake State Park to the public Feb. 28, bowing to a directive issued Monday to vacate the premises. The property it has leased for decades is in the process of being sold to a new owner that does not intend to continue the arrangement, the department announced.

Officials have said Dallas-based Todd Interests is in the process of buying the park property from Vistra Energy with plans to develop a gated community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course next to its lake renowned for bass fishing.

"This is an unprecedented loss of a state treasure for Texans," Parks and Wildlife Executive Director David Yoskowitz in a press release Tuesday. "The demand for outdoor recreation exceeds supply in Texas, so losing even one state park is a set-back for all of us who enjoy publicly accessible land.

"We have worked diligently to find a solution that would allow TPWD to purchase part, or all of the property, and it is unfortunate that an agreement could not be reached at this time with Vistra or the buyer."

About 80,000 people visit the park annually, according to the department.

The seller is Vistra Energy, a power company whose corporate predecessors built the lake to cool the Big Brown coal-fired power plant. The state signed a lease with Texas Utilities in 1971 and opened the park five years later for camping, hiking, fishing and boating.

Todd Interests has not returned calls seeking comment on its plans.

"This loss is especially unfathomable at a time when we are celebrating 100 years of state parks, yet absent any cooperation or interest in working with us from the developer, we have no other options," Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Arch "Beaver" Aplin III said in Tuesday's press release. "Rest assured commissioners remain committed to working with Todd Interests to maintain this important public asset and grow outdoor recreation in Texas."

State Rep. Angelia Orr, whose District 13 includes the park, announced Tuesday evening she had filed House Bill 2332, which "would grant Texas Parks & Wildlife Department eminent domain authority specifically to acquire any property necessary to preserve Fairfield Lake State Park."

While discussing ongoing talks to preserve the park two weeks ago, before the notification of lease termination was delivered Monday, Aplin was cautious in discussing eminent domain. When asked about its potential use, he said, “Please do not indicate we’re suggesting that. It is a tool we can put in our tool box, but it has not been used in a long, long time, and it’s not an approach you take lightly.”

Eminent domain involves a public entity taking legal action to force the sale of private land for public use. The property owner does receive compensation.

The state "cannot lose a state park to development" and "must make every effort possible to keep the land as a state park," State Sen. Charles Perry said in Tuesday's Parks and Wildlife press release.

Perry chairs the Senate Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Vistra spokesperson Meranda Cohn said in email responses to questions that the parks department did not respond to earlier attempts to sell the parkland.

Aplin previously told the Tribune-Herald the department was not financially able to swing a deal for all of Vistra's Fairfield Lake property immediately after Big Brown closed. The state in 2018 discussed buying a portion of the property, but Vistra was not interested in dividing it, Aplin said.

"We have been pleased to lease this private land to the state at no cost since 1971, far beyond the original 25-year lease," Cohn wrote. "Any possible arrangements for the property to serve as a public park in the future will need to be decided between the buyer and TPWD."

She said the deal is not final, but "we have reached a point in the sales process where Texas Parks and Wildlife has been given a 120-day notification of lease termination, as of Monday, Feb. 13, per the current lease terms."

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said, "The new owner does not intend to use the property as a state park."

The department will contact visitors to cancel upcoming overnight reservations for dates after Feb. 27, affecting more than 2,700 people, according to the press release.

The press release also includes statements opposing the upcoming closure from Rep. Ken King, former Chair of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee; Rep. Trent Ashby, Chair of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee; and Sen. Charles Schwertner, whose District 5 includes the park.