Family sues company over fatal industrial accident in Waco

The widow of a worker at Versalift Southwest’s plant in Waco who was killed in a work-related incident in May is suing the company’s parent corporation.

Elizabeth Reinke, widow of Wesley Allan Reinke, and the mother of their two young children, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in her suit against Time Manufacturing Co. The suit was filed Tuesday on the family’s behalf in Waco’s 414th State District Court by Waco attorneys John Mabry Jr., John Lewis and J.R. Vicha.

Reinke, 32, of McGregor, who led a team of welders, was working at the plant at 7601 Imperial Drive in West Waco when a crane fell on him, the lawsuit alleges.

A Time Manufacturing spokesperson who declined to give her name said Tuesday that no one at the company would comment on the lawsuit.

“At said time and place, a crane fell on Wesley and struck him in the head, causing catastrophic and ultimately fatal injuries,” according to the lawsuit. “Wesley remained entrapped under the crane for over 10 minutes until he was extricated and transported by ambulance to a local emergency room, where he died.”