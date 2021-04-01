February's freezing conditions did a number on Waco's economy

The pace of home sales remained brisk in February, clocking 193 sales despite the cold snap. That number is just 3% less than the 199 sales in February a year ago. Existing home sales in January and February combined are up more than 12% compared to last year, Ingham reported, using figures provided through the Waco Multiple Listing Service.

Demand for homes in Greater Waco continues to put sellers in control. The average home sales price in February reached $261,259, about 18% more than the $221,037 norm the same month last year.

Building permits issued in January and February for nonresidential projects such as commercial and industrial buildings hit almost $89.5 million, an almost 10% increase from the $81.4 million for the first two months of last year, according to Ingham's report.

"Absent the onset of COVID, 2020 would almost certainly have been a year of continued economic expansion in Waco," Ingham wrote. "The recovery in spending, employment, and other sectors of the greater Waco metro area economy following the worst of the COVID numbers in April and May has been impressive.

"The year ahead should bring continued recovery and expansion, and we can look for the Greater Waco Economic Index to continue to improve, and ultimately reach and surpass its previous high point from February 2020 in the months ahead."