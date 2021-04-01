February's freezing conditions did a number on Waco's economy

February's deadly deep freeze gave the cold shoulder to Waco's economy, which suffered declines in retail spending, vehicle sales and hotel revenue as sub-zero temperatures iced roadways and locked residents indoors, many without power.
Perhaps looking beyond February's icy blast, builders secured 56 permits to erect single-family homes in Waco. That was more than the 34 permits issued in February last year, and was "the second-highest February monthly total on record behind only the 62 permits issued in 2017," West Texas economist Karr Ingham wrote in his Greater Waco Economic Index report.
The cold and COVID-19 double-teamed Ingham's snapshot, which achieved a raw score of 131.7, down from 134.5 a year earlier. Ingham applies data dating to 2000 to monitor economic ebbs and flows. His reports are sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.
His February GWEI includes a special feature: the Texas Workforce Commission's revised monthly employment estimates for Waco and other metropolitan areas covering last year. "The revision process was not terribly unkind to Waco," though it determined the Waco-area economy produced an average of 475 fewer jobs per month than originally thought, Ingham wrote.
The revisions were the most significant during the last six months, when estimates were cut by about 1,000 jobs per month, he said.
Revisions for December showed improvement, the unemployment rate for the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, dropping from 5.9% to 5.6%, Ingham reported.
February figures show there were 800 fewer jobs than in February of last year, the month before the COVID-19 situation was declared a pandemic, and when Ingham's GWEI hit an all-time high raw score of 134.5.
Local retail spending hit $419 million in February, down slightly from $424 million in February last year. Spending in January and February combined reached $728 million, almost 2% ahead of last year.
February automobile spending declined almost 19% year-over-year. Douglass Nissan general manager Jeff Payne may have spoken for many local dealers in saying his dealership became a skating rink in mid-February, forcing sales associates to pass the time talking with each other.
A 20% year-over-year increase in January keeps auto spending on solid ground for the year, up about 3% from the same period last year.
Reports surfaced in February that local hotels welcomed residents seeking warm rooms to escape power failures at home. Apparently that did not translate to improved lodging sales citywide, as hotel revenue barely topped $2 million for the month, and was 48% less than in February last year.
The pace of home sales remained brisk in February, clocking 193 sales despite the cold snap. That number is just 3% less than the 199 sales in February a year ago. Existing home sales in January and February combined are up more than 12% compared to last year, Ingham reported, using figures provided through the Waco Multiple Listing Service.
Demand for homes in Greater Waco continues to put sellers in control. The average home sales price in February reached $261,259, about 18% more than the $221,037 norm the same month last year.
Building permits issued in January and February for nonresidential projects such as commercial and industrial buildings hit almost $89.5 million, an almost 10% increase from the $81.4 million for the first two months of last year, according to Ingham's report.
"Absent the onset of COVID, 2020 would almost certainly have been a year of continued economic expansion in Waco," Ingham wrote. "The recovery in spending, employment, and other sectors of the greater Waco metro area economy following the worst of the COVID numbers in April and May has been impressive.
"The year ahead should bring continued recovery and expansion, and we can look for the Greater Waco Economic Index to continue to improve, and ultimately reach and surpass its previous high point from February 2020 in the months ahead."
The region distinguished itself last year, attracting two of Texas' top 25 economic development projects, said Kris Collins, a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce vice president who handles business recruiting efforts. The new Amazon fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway will employ 1,000, while Envases Group will spend $100 million on a new facility that makes and distributes aluminum cans.
This is the first time Waco has appeared on the top-25 list prepared by the Texas Governor's Office, Collins said.
Waco banker Sam Brown, who joined several business leaders on Zoom to discuss GWEI results, said he assumes economic development successes announced in 2020 include projects initiated in 2019. Since 2020 was a year dominated by COVID-19, he wonders if announcements this year would be few and far between, as groundwork may not have been laid, Brown said.
Collins said 2021 may become another stellar year.
She said projects announced last year included those that materialized before and after the economy paused for the pandemic. She said a promising venture that canceled its plans in December informed the chamber it now is ready to move forward.