Few people flying, but Waco not losing American Eagle

U.S. airlines received a $50 billion bailout in March, half in payroll support primarily composed of cash grants and half in federal loans. The industry's pursuit of another $25 billion to protect jobs another month has fallen victim to partisan bickering over a new stimulus package.

Before the pandemic, American Eagle flew six times daily between Waco and D-FW, and responded to the robust market by assigning a 70-seat Embraer-175 regional jet to two of the six flights, supplementing an Embraer flying between Waco and D-FW with 44 to 50 passengers, Martinez said.

Eagle dropped all but one daily flight from Waco Regional as the pandemic raged, but since has increased that number to three and is scheduled to add a fourth late next month, Martinez said.

In an email response to questions, American Airlines spokesperson Nichelle Tait said, "There are no planned changes for our service to Waco. In October, we continue to operate three daily flights to DFW."

Martinez said commuter air service represents a lifeline, offering businesses and the tourism sector access to D-FW and beyond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is extremely important to this airport and to the community. It's an economic necessity," Martinez said. "What we're seeing now is not exclusive to Waco. It's not a Waco issue. It's an airline issue."