Few people flying, but Waco not losing American Eagle

American Eagle will not withdraw its commuter planes from the Waco market, though enplanements have plunged almost 60% this year and the aviation industry has encountered turbulence in pursuing stimulus money.
COVID-19 has generated "daunting numbers" since its unwelcome arrival in the spring, Waco Aviation Director Joel Martinez said. During the month of April, only 204 people boarded Embraer regional jets at Waco Regional for flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
"That is accurate," Martinez said, assuring he had not misspoken.
That total was down from 3,512 in January, 4,057 in February and 2,674 in March, according to Martinez. Numbers have improved month-by-month, pegging 2,420 in August, the last month for which numbers are available.
"We're getting close to where we were at the beginning of the pandemic," Martinez said.
He also said he predicts even larger numbers going forward.
Still, the bottom line reveals commuter enplanements through August totaled 16,123, about 61% fewer than the 41,761 through August last year.
COVID-19 has roiled the airline industry, emptying passenger planes and threatening the industry's financial future. American Eagle is a feeder service for American Airlines, which will furlough 19,000 employees, including 1,600 pilots, and discontinue service to at least 15 midsize markets.
U.S. airlines received a $50 billion bailout in March, half in payroll support primarily composed of cash grants and half in federal loans. The industry's pursuit of another $25 billion to protect jobs another month has fallen victim to partisan bickering over a new stimulus package.
Before the pandemic, American Eagle flew six times daily between Waco and D-FW, and responded to the robust market by assigning a 70-seat Embraer-175 regional jet to two of the six flights, supplementing an Embraer flying between Waco and D-FW with 44 to 50 passengers, Martinez said.
Eagle dropped all but one daily flight from Waco Regional as the pandemic raged, but since has increased that number to three and is scheduled to add a fourth late next month, Martinez said.
In an email response to questions, American Airlines spokesperson Nichelle Tait said, "There are no planned changes for our service to Waco. In October, we continue to operate three daily flights to DFW."
Martinez said commuter air service represents a lifeline, offering businesses and the tourism sector access to D-FW and beyond.
Support Local Journalism
"It is extremely important to this airport and to the community. It's an economic necessity," Martinez said. "What we're seeing now is not exclusive to Waco. It's not a Waco issue. It's an airline issue."
American Eagle and Waco have made the best of a difficult situation, said Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, who serves as council liaison to the city's aviation advisory board. She believes American Eagle will continue to add flights, and she encourages efforts to add a second commuter airline to the local mix, Barefield said.
"Back in February, Eagle changed its plans, increased the size of its planes and the number of flights in this market," she said. "At the crux of the pandemic, in the very beginning, adjustments were made. They had to do what made sense for American. But there was never any indication they would leave this market. I was watching national news this morning, and a (Federal Aviation Administration) director said people are flying again, the numbers are going up. The safety of passengers remains a concern."
Though a Waco native, Barefield said she spent time in Houston and Austin and fondly remembers Continental Express offering flights between Waco and what is now Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The pandemic short-circuited momentum toward courting a second airline, but a rebound could energize the conversation, Barefield said.
"At least that's my hope," she said.
Bambi Eskew, general manager at Allen Samuels House of Travel, said she spent spring and summer "canceling, advising and counseling," as the pandemic threw her clients' travel plans into chaos and she pursued credits and refunds.
"As far as the airlines are concerned, there are fewer flights in certain markets, and that may remain the case," Eskew said. "We definitely are having an upswing in people wanting to travel, checking on cruises and all-inclusive vacations. They're ready to get out and go."
Eskew recommended booking now for travel in next year, "because once it does open up, there will be a lot of pent-up demand."
Waco businessman David Willie said he has continued to fly for business and pleasure during the pandemic, visiting Chicago twice and traveling to South Dakota to hunt pheasant. Puerto Vallarta now appears on his radar screen.
"I've had no bad experiences, though some airports are like something out of a sci-fi movie, deserted, with even the corridors vacant," Willie said.
He said he enjoys flying from Waco Regional, and often does so.
"The people are great. We just need more flights," Willie said. "It would be nice to make connections at D-FW without waiting hours and hours."
Martinez said airport operations remain intact despite COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, provides $9.9 million to Waco Regional over four years to cover salaries and utilities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.