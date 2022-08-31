First dip in 18 months seen for Waco economy, despite brisk job growth, spending

June suffered no economic swoon, but July saw a stumble, West Texas economist Karr Ingham reported in his latest analysis of Waco trends prepared for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.

Jobs abound as Central Texas continues to shrug off the COVID-19 malaise. Since June last year, the area has added 8,200 jobs. Major companies locally, including L3Harris and Time Manufacturing, have announced recruiting campaigns. Ingham calls the hiring pace "blistering," and said seasonally adjusted figures show the area added 1,200 jobs between May and June.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Kris Collins said Waco ranked second in Texas and seventh nationally in job growth between June last year and June this year, percentage-wise, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But several business leaders attending Wednesday's GWEI presentation by Collins said finding and retaining good staffers remains challenging.

"If you have a good employee, you better do everything you can to keep them," said Derek Scott, general manager at Jim Turner Chevrolet.

Scott said dealerships also continue to struggle with inventory. Beyond parts shortages and supply chain issues, he said he believes automakers are intentionally moving toward limiting vehicle counts it makes available to dealers at any given time.

"I think the days of having 150 new cars on the lot are over," he said.

Whatever the cause, spending on vehicles slipped 20% in June and another 26% in July, year over year, Ingham reported. But those steep declines do not necessarily represent the year as a whole, as sales through July total $530 million, only a 4.4% decline from the same period last year.

July proved disappointing on several fronts. The Greater Waco Economic Index posted its first decline in 18 months, the raw score slipping a tenth of a point to 150. Ingham said "culprits" include auto spending, nonresidential building permit activity, and single-family home construction.

All suffered double-digit dips between June and July.

"The reasons for these declines were several, ranging from actually low numbers, to inflation, to a comparison this year to very high numbers from a year ago, or a combination of these," Ingham wrote in his report.

Noteworthy is the drop in permits issued to build single-family homes between June and July. Builders secured 76 such permits in June, but seemingly began hibernating in July, or seeking shelter from the heat, as they picked up only 27 such permits. The number issued year-to-date through July reached 467, a 16% increase from the same period last year.

Existing home sales through July totaled 2,121, a 4.9% year-over-year increase. Average home sales price through July stood at $308,727.

Ashley Warren, with Magnolia Realty, said Greater Waco remains unequivocally a sellers market. Buyers are willing and able to acquire reasonably priced homes in decent condition. But the frantic pace playing out earlier this year has subsided. Warren said she thinks that is good for buyers, sellers and agents such as herself, all with time to catch their breath.

Warren said cash buyers are returning to the Waco market, having left when bidding wars raged and then mortgage rates increased.

Spending locally remains a positive. Retail purchases in Waco and surrounding cities totaled $2.9 billion through July, a more than 8% year-over-year increase, Ingham reported, applying inflation adjustments. He said the increase looks better when considering 2021 was a banner year.

"The May, June, and July 2021 monthly real spending totals were up by 45%, 43%, and 20%, respectively, compared to prior year levels," Ingham wrote. "And yes, that prior year was the COVID year of 2020, but the effects of COVID on these numbers were relatively mild, so these were very real, sizable gains in 2021 as opposed to simply recovering what was lost in 2020.

"That the spending trends remain on par to slightly higher compared to the high numbers in 2021 continues to speak well of the local economy. And of course, the increases would potentially be stronger in 2022 were inflation at normal levels rather than abnormally elevated."

Spending on hotel stays dipped slightly in both June and July, but at $51.7 million stands 9% ahead of last year through the first seven months.

Collins said the extreme heat may have hampered Waco's tourism industry in June and July, "since a lot of our attractions are outside."

Permits secured to build commercial and industrial buildings and other nonresidential projects totaled $510 million through July, a nearly 7% year-over-year increase. Ingham said the year-to-date total would set a record if not for the showing in 2013, when Baylor University built McLane Stadium.

"The economy certainly does face the challenges of inflation and a slowing national economy as reflected in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) trends in the last two quarters," Ingham wrote in his July GWEI summary. "Inflation appears to have peaked, however, and is on the retreat. Again, this does not mean prices are declining — it means they are increasing at a slower pace. But declining rates of inflation are a welcome trend after the strong upward pressure on prices post-COVID for a host of reasons, some COVID-inflicted and some self-inflicted in terms of U.S. fiscal and monetary policy."