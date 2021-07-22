First Waco QuikTrip convenience store opens

Convenience stores are getting more plentiful in Greater Waco, with QuikTrip opening its first area store at New Road and I-35 while planning a second, and Cefco countering with a rebuilt store and two under construction, including a store near Amazon's fulfillment center.

QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based chain with a loyal following, unveiled its new Waco store Thursday. It uses the chain's Remote Travel Center design that "features a larger designed lot and more spacious store than a traditional QT," the chain said in a press release.

It will handle 20 cars needing gas and has seven diesel bays for trucks. It sits almost right across New Road from the Flying J travel center.

"We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," QT division manager Amy Gulizia said in the press release. "The Travel Center allows us to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Waco, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

The New Road and I-35 intersection figures to experience more traffic with the recent opening nearby of a Topgolf climate-controlled driving range and coming attractions that include a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater and a Main Event game center.