Food trucks continue to evolve in Waco

"We've been open a month. I broke ground six months ago but began planning something like this at least three years ago," Mercer said. "I think Waco is definitely in the midst of a food truck craze. People have come to realize food trucks are great incubators for new food concepts.

"You can spend $40,000 to $50,000 on a food truck or half-a-million on a brick-and-mortar location."

Mercer, who calls himself a "serial entrepreneur," also owns Unlimited Self Storage on La Salle Avenue, where he continues to buy properties.

He said his ultimate goal is making several sites along La Salle Avenue "a unique destination unto itself." The street already has much going for it, as it links downtown and Baylor University to Valley Mills Drive and the traffic circle, he said.

"I'd like to see a bank branch on La Salle, shops, entertainment, maybe a regional grocery store to fill the void left when H-E-B closed its store near the Baylor campus," he said. "I'd like to get to the point where people ask, 'What are we doing today? And the answer would be, 'Let's go to La Salle Avenue.'"

Mercer said he applied two criteria to filling the food park.