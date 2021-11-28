Former downtown funeral home reinvented as retail, food spot

It was the fire station that drove Denton's interest in the property, so much so that he is renovating it for his personal home.

“When I saw the firehouse, I’d been looking for a home to move into downtown for the last five years, and that’s what got me to buy the whole building,” Denton said.

He and his son and business partner, Thaddeus, 16, plan on moving into the old firehouse after renovation.

The firehouse features a 1932 special-order railing from Detroit, an ornate tin ceiling, original flooring and the original brick wall. Denton has decided to preserve as much of the history as possible.

“I keep saying you have to do so much to honor the building,” Denton said, regarding the building’s roots as a firehouse. “So, all the commodes when they go in will be pull-chain toilets. We’re taking it to the extreme.”

The funeral home was built on the former site of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which had been erected 1892, according to Kerry McGuire of the McLennan County Archives. The congregation is now Central Presbyterian Church.