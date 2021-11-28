Former downtown funeral home reinvented as retail, food spot

The old funeral home at 1124 Washington Ave. honored the dead for most of a century before before falling into disrepair. Now, after six years of vacancy, it has been brought back to life as a destination for anyone seeking Mexican food, baked goods, boutique shopping, salons and food trucks.
Drawn to the rich history of the former Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home property, developer Robert Denton and his partner, attorney Donald Lynn, saw potential where many others did not. They bought the 18,000-square-foot complex three years ago from Mighty Wind Worship Center next door, which had acquired the property as a parking lot and community center but found it too much to manage.
Denton acknowledged that it was a challenge to rebrand a funeral home as a leisure destination, but he believed some visual improvements would be a good start.
“The majority of the building had been abandoned,” Denton said. “It was in very bad shape, very dark. When I first looked at it, my first though was, I want to come in here, take out everything, paint everything white, and put in 24 skylights. So that’s what I’ve done.”
The partnership between Donald B. Lynn Family Real Estate Investments and T. Denton Family Trust turned the aging building into a multi-use retail facility called The Market. The Market started advertising lease space in February last year, and the property includes 58 parking spots and a covered sidewalk.
Five family-owned businesses have opened at The Market, and two more are expected to open soon.
Those already in operation are The Black Daisy, a Latina-owned boutique that features more than 30 female-owned business; Wicked Hair Studio; The Spot, a hair salon; Blonde Mink, a creative space for vintage fashion photographer and stylist Swayze Ray; and the The Shoppe, an artistic and vintage creations shop.
Bombones Cocina, a Mexican restaurant, is expected to open by year's end, with an indoor dining room and a covered patio. Around the World Bakery, a traveling-inspired bakery with keto-friendly options that formerly operated at Union Hall, is expected to open early next year.
“We are so excited to be coming into an even bigger and better space to offer way more than before,” Around the World owner Adilene Camarena said.
While the building is leased up, Denton said he is taking applications for food trucks.
Denton and his partners have been known in recent years for buying, renovating and leasing out old buildings in the 1000 block of Austin Avenue, including Simply Irresistible and Cactus Rose. His latest project is a short walk away.
The old funeral home, built in a Spanish style with its arched porticos, stucco walls and terracotta roof, was built in 1925 and expanded over the decades. A 1963 expansion engulfed an old two-story structure that was built in 1889 for the West End Hook and Ladder Co. No. 2.
It was the fire station that drove Denton's interest in the property, so much so that he is renovating it for his personal home.
“When I saw the firehouse, I’d been looking for a home to move into downtown for the last five years, and that’s what got me to buy the whole building,” Denton said.
He and his son and business partner, Thaddeus, 16, plan on moving into the old firehouse after renovation.
The firehouse features a 1932 special-order railing from Detroit, an ornate tin ceiling, original flooring and the original brick wall. Denton has decided to preserve as much of the history as possible.
“I keep saying you have to do so much to honor the building,” Denton said, regarding the building’s roots as a firehouse. “So, all the commodes when they go in will be pull-chain toilets. We’re taking it to the extreme.”
The funeral home was built on the former site of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which had been erected 1892, according to Kerry McGuire of the McLennan County Archives. The congregation is now Central Presbyterian Church.
The church building burned in 1917. Denton's crew uncovered remnants of an old brick foundation while working on the Mexican restaurant and passed some bricks on to Central Presbyterian Church as a souvenir.
Denton also found 1890s brick while demolishing the sidewalk outside the old firehouse portion of the property.
Denton said the history of the building made the project special.
“Both my partner and I are more than pleased that this building turned out,” Denton said. “We like taking buildings that no one else wanted. … It wasn’t like we uncovered something that nobody knew about. Everybody knew about this building, but nobody could come up with how you could make something out of it, how you could bring it back to life.”