Former Gift Horse venue becoming apartments

Embry said he and Wright liked the structure for several reasons.

"It's an iconic building, with the French chateau-looking façade, making it unique and exciting," said Embry. "It is near the corner of New Road and Valley Mills Drive, which makes it near lots of traffic and places of business. They are just a short commute, a short walk or a bike ride away."

He said parking is plentiful, as the building traditionally served retail uses.

"In the back, there is the large umbrella of an oak tree that has been around a long time, shading the area. That will be a nice area for people to congregate and form a community," said Embry. "It's not going to be a gated community, as that would create traffic congestion along New Road. But we will have secured access, key fob access, and there will be security cameras."

Management will install a grill on the patio for use at social gatherings.

The interior features about 10 rooms once used to display merchandise.

"We're gutting those now. We're starting over inside," said Embry. "The exterior, we will keep as is. We want to preserve the French look, the patio, the courtyard, the floor-to-ceiling windows. They create a unique look."