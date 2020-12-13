Funding for fledgling businesses focus of two new operations in Waco

A San Francisco company founded to funnel loans to mom-and-pop shops in developing nations has brought its act to Texas, collaborating with Startup Waco to make no-interest microloans available locally.
Kiva, a nonprofit founded in 2005, has chosen to make Waco a "Kiva Hub," the first city in Texas to receive such a designation, Startup Waco CEO Jon Passavant said. He welcomed small business needing a loan up to $15,000 to contact Startup Waco, headquartered at 605 Austin Ave.
The Waco City Council gave the local Kiva Hub a financial kick-start, awarding it a $50,000 grant. Passavant said he hopes to approach individuals and foundations about putting additional money behind Kiva.
"I'm sure Austin, Dallas and Texas' other larger cities will follow suit, but we moved quickly to make this happen in Waco. We were the first," Passavant said.
Passavant said Startup Waco will gladly assist business owners desiring access to the Kiva microloan process, but Kiva maintains its own selection process and applies its own qualifying criteria. He said Startup Waco may serve as a clearinghouse, getting information from would-be applicants and possibly linking them with other funding sources.
Kiva solicits donations from the private sector, tapping into sources of seed money from around the globe.
Passavant said Kiva launched as a lending source to people in developing countries and has expanded to include a presence in the United States.
At its most basic, Kiva strives to provide loans to people who would not otherwise qualify for them, Passavant said. It charges no interest, requires no collateral and makes virtually no credit checks, he said.
But make no mistake, he added, borrowers are expected to pay back what they borrow, continually replenishing the loan pool. Would-be investors may open a Kiva account for as little as $25.
Loans totaling $1.51 billion have been funded through Kiva, and the program has a repayment rate of 96%, according to its website.
The $50,000 from the city of Waco would go toward launching a "local crowdfunding loan organization in partnership with Kiva," according to information presented to the Waco City Council before it approved the allocation. The Kiva Hub in Waco would also provide technical assistance to borrowers, according to council documents.
The city staff recommended the council approve the money for the Kiva Hub in an effort to spur creation of new business and provide long-term sustainability to businesses already operating, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson said.
Emerson said COVID-19 has created challenges, especially among mom-and-pop establishments, but a Kiva Hub could spell relief for others employing fewer than 10 people well before the pandemic arrived.
The Waco City Council also approved $50,000 for the newly created McLennan Community Investment Fund, whose "mission is to promote economic growth and opportunity in economically disadvantaged areas of McLennan County,' according to its website. "As a financial institution, it will use a market-driven approach to community and economic development by providing financing for new and growing businesses that create jobs and economic activity not otherwise available, financing for other economic development activities, and financing for improved community service facilities."
The entity is seeking certification by the United States Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, and is advertising to fill its executive director position. The Treasury Department this year made $204 million available to nearly 400 community investment funds, and has made $3.6 billion available since 1994, according to a press release.
The McLennan County Commissioners Court also granted the investment fund $50,000, bringing local commitment to $100,000, local spokesperson Bill Vance said by email.
Passavant said Kiva Hub is publicly funded, while the community investment fund is federally resourced. But he acknowledged their efforts complement each other, and he has offered to make space available at Startup Waco.
The Startup Waco site on Austin Avenue affords fledgling business people access to meeting rooms, amenities, networking and advice.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.