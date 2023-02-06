Waco's Owens-Illinois glass plant will lay off 90 people in a workforce restructuring that company officials blamed on furnace damage from the freeze of February 2021.

"One of our furnaces has experienced ongoing damage and continued decline in performance due to thermal shock resulting from the power and gas outages during the event," the Ohio-based company said in a news release.

A recent assessment convinced the company to indefinitely suspend operating the furnace, one of three the plant operates at 5200 Beverly Drive. It will restructure the workforce and the facility "to focus on the two remaining furnaces," said the release.

The Waco plant, which dates to 1944, makes glass packaging for product lines including beer, liquor and mayonnaise.

Owens-Illinois said its "indefinite" layoff would impact 25% of its Waco employees. The Texas Workforce Commission, in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, said Owens-Illinois indicated to the commission that layoffs total 90. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said it shows the glass plant having 385 employees in 2022.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Monday he had been notified of the layoffs.

"It has to do with significant damage to one of the furnaces in 2021 that they've not been able to repair," he said.

"I do hope they explore ways to make repairs, but our labor market is in good shape, and employers do have demand for employees with this skill set. My office, the Greater Waco Chamber and Workforce Solutions will work collaboratively to make sure they have opportunities in Waco."

Meek said Owens-Illinois indicated it does not know if the layoffs are permanent, "but the entire facility certainly is not being closed."

Owens-Illinois management last week met personally with employees and labor union officials to discuss layoffs "and provide them with transition support," Owens-Illinois spokesperson Jim Woods said.

The news release said O-I glass "has been a proud manufacturer of glass packaging in Waco since 1944, operating three furnaces and seven production lines to serve the beer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage markets."

The release added that O-I will continue to produce high-quality, sustainable glass packaging in Waco, "and we will remain a dedicated, engaged community partner through programs, such as Glass4Good."

Keep Waco Beautiful and Owens-Illinois are collaborating on a Glass4Good program in which the public is invited to place scrap glass in purple containers around Greater Waco for use by Owens-Illinois in producing glass products.

"I hate to see something like this happen. They are a long-tenured member of the community," said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber.

"Maybe they can get the furnace up and going again with the proper equipment," Collins said. "Employees are top of mind. We will work closely with Workforce Solutions to present them with all the options."

This is not Owens-Illinois' first bout with furnace malfunctions.

It announced in September 2019 it would shutter a furnace and issue pink slips to more than 80 employees around Thanksgiving. The company said the move was being made due to lagging demand for beer bottles. The plant employed 350 people at the time, most making between $21.29 and $33.27 per hour, the Tribune-Herald reported then.

Information about pay at Owens-Illinois surfaced when the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. agreed to grant $805,000 to the company in 2012 amid a $74 million upgrade. The grant required the company to maintain those pay levels through 2020, the Tribune-Herald reported.

Peak employment at Owens-Illinois was more than 900 in the 1970s, according to a posting about the plant on wacohistory.org.

The Tribune-Herald in January 2021 reported that Owens-Illinois had restarted the furnace it shut down two years earlier. At the time, company spokesman Jim Woods said the pandemic generated demand for bottled beer and spirits, as bars and restaurants closed and the public avoided crowds.

"So, now all three furnaces and all seven lines are in service with 337 team members employed in Waco," Woods wrote then in an email.