Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Waco’s power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have taken that step. They are parting with the Cottonland Castle, the historic edifice on Austin Avenue lovingly renovated to a livable home before beckoning tourists who make it part of their Magnolia pilgrimage.

The Gaineses have placed the property with Concierge Auctions, a global real estate company specializing in luxury destinations. Concierge will oversee an online auction beginning July 20. This will be a “no-reserve” auction, meaning the castle will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

But would-be buyers should know the castle is being offered for sale in the meantime by Magnolia Realty, with the price listed at $2.9 million. Karlee Schuessler, who is serving as auction representative for Concierge on this property, said there remains the chance a pre-auction offer would be tendered.

“That’s a possibility, but they are eager to sell at auction,” said Schuessler.

The castle at 3300 Austin Ave. was appraised for tax purposes this year at $1.7 million, including land, a nearly $700,000 increase from the $1.03 million appraisal in 2022, said the McLennan County Appraisal District.

“In 2019 — after 20 years of dreaming about the chance to renovate this castle — Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines finally did,” Magnolia Realty said in a recent Facebook post. “They aired the whole process on Magnolia Network last summer, then opened it up for guests to tour. Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.”

Response to the posting has been steady and strong, one commenter saying, “Praying that whoever purchases this beauty takes really great care of her.” Another said, “It’s beautiful . . . the tours didn’t last long . . . would’ve loved to walk through . . . it’s beautiful from the outside.” Descriptions ranged from “stunning” to “absolutely gorgeous” to “Wow, As usual the Gaines worked their beautiful magic.” Others took a more practical stance, one poster saying, “I would want furnishings and all.”

“The Historic Waco Castle was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019 to bring it new life and restore it as a home once again,” said an advisory on the Magnolia website. “The Gaines’ invited people from all over to follow along on their incredible three-year restoration journey through Fixer Upper: The Castle, and now they invited anyone interested in calling this piece of history home to participate in its online auction.”

It says anyone interested in learning more about the property and the online auction should visit conciergeauctions.com. The Gaines, said the advisory, are not directly involved with the sale of the property. Concierge Auctions will directly handle all questions, bidding and purchasing.

Showings are available by appointment only, said the advisory, and those taking part in the auction must meet certain qualifications.

A $100,000 minimum bidder deposit is required.

“An auction process can create a sense of urgency and competition among buyers which can lead to higher sales prices,” said local commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is not involved in the sale but provided his perspective at the request of the Tribune-Herald. “I can allow for less variable and a more certain timetable for a seller.”

“On the buyers’ end, a lot of times these properties have more information readily available and can seem like a more transparent process relative to traditional real estate transactions where a lot of due diligence items (surveys, title commitments, etc.) are performed after going under contract,” said Glime in an email response.

The castle covers 6,176 square feet on 1.5 acres and features upgrades and remodels on every level. Promotional material mentions “unique spaces,” such as a card room, formal library, and “distinctive” conservatory. A recitation of The Castle’s history says its architecture “was inspired by German castles on the Rhine.” Stonecutter John Tennant began work on The Castle in 1890, but he on tough times, says the narrative, and the project was abandoned in 1908.

Alfred Abeel, a veteran captain of the Civil War, bought the property in 1913, enlisting help from renowned architect Roy E. Lane to reimagine it as a German-style stone castle.

In the mid-20th century the property passed into the hands of the Pipkin family, which later donated it to the Austin Avenue Methodist Methodist Church. Auto dealer Jack Schwan bought the property in 1969 and thoroughly renovated it for his family, won a historic marker for it, and also built a car dealership behind it.

By the 1990s, the Castle was showing its age, its exterior showing wear and tear and stains of time, and it has been vacant for the better part of three decades.

Now renovated, “This exquisite property showcases a seamless blend of historic grandeur and modern functionality,” says promotional material.

It boasts new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as new wiring and plumbing.

Marble countertops and hardwood floors are found throughout.

A spa and the bathrooms have been fully renovated, said promotional material, and designer appliances have been installed.

“We believe our groups will still drive by the castle, and some will stop to take photos,” said Carla Pendergraft, who tracks tourist trends for the Waco Convention Center. “It will continue to be an attraction because of its distinctive look.”

“We do not have numbers on visitors for that particular location,” she said. “But I often see the tour vans drive by, pointing it out.

“It has become one of the must-see places when Magnolia fans come to Waco.”