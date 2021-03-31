Gas prices in Waco running 75 cents a gallon ahead of last year

One year ago, Texas travelers were paying about 75 cents per gallon less for gasoline. COVID-19 was beginning to stir, travel was discouraged, and gas islands became deserted islands. Now talk has surfaced gas may hit $3 a gallon on average in the United States, but probably not in Waco.

"I don't think we'll see $3-a-gallon gas in Texas, thanks to lower gas taxes and prices that are far below the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks fuel trends. "But if COVID continues to improve, demand for gasoline may surge this summer, bringing higher prices. However, if the situation backpedals and we see more cases, that may mean people stay closer to home, keeping demand lower."

The national average for regular unleaded now hovers at a little more than $2.90 a gallon.

Whatever happens going forward, looking back may cause a case of vertigo. Prices in Waco have gone up and down like a roller coaster.

On Wednesday, the citywide average stood at a little more than $2.53 per gallon for regular unleaded, down about 3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices are up 17.5 cents from a month ago and up almost 76 cents from last year's average of $1.78.