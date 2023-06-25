The new restaurant Sammy and Kyle Citrano will open on Franklin Avenue will not have George's III on the marquee.

Instead, they will apply their dining expertise to Jorge's Cantina, which will offer Mexican food, seafood, chicken-fried steak, margaritas and George's traditional Big O goblets of beer.

"This is something we've been putting together since March or April of last year," Kyle Citrano said. "We knew that old El Paso's (Mexican Grill) lease was up at the end of the year, that they were not going to renew that lease. They closed on Jan. 1, so that kind of sped up the process."

Kyle Citrano is managing partner of George's II Restaurant and Bar on Hewitt Drive, offspring of the original George's on Speight Avenue operated by Kyle's father, Sammy.

Sammy Citrano, who owns the building at 4225 Franklin Ave., made it available to an ownership group that includes himself and Kyle Citrano. It also includes Chris Cady, who is heavily involved in day-to-day operations at the original George's, and Kyle Citrano's cousin, Kevin Chirafis, who helps run George's II.

Kyle said the team began fast-tracking plans for the cantina in December, and have submitted their concept to Waco City Hall for review. He said bids are being solicited to convert the existing building to a hacienda-style restaurant featuring a dining deck; an expanded bar for TV viewing; and a U-shaped bar top seating 40 patrons between the dining area and deck.

"We teamed up with somebody locally to help with design aspects," said Kyle Citrano, who declined to identify that person. "We want to create a fun and comfortable environment for everybody, give people space to do what they want to do — sit down with the family for a meal or sit in the bar area."

Crews have gutted the existing space, leaving a shell that will become Jorge's Cantina. Plans include a 5,000-square-foot expansion, giving the restaurant about 11,000 square feet and seating space for 350 to 400 people. That will make it larger than either George's location, Kyle Citrano said.

The goal, said Kyle Citrano, is serving authentic Mexican food while supplementing the menu with George's staples such as chicken-fried steak and crazy wings. He said the team hired a consultant to help craft the menu and its 55 items, including 15 appetizers. Seafood will comprise 15% to 20% of the menu listings. Diners will have options that include enchiladas, tacos, queso, carnitas and guacamole, "but prepared a little differently."

"You will see mole involved," said Citrano, referring to the thick chile- and chocolate-based sauce from Southern Mexico.

Extras to enhance the Jorge's Cantina experience, said Citrano, include making fresh flour and corn tortillas as diners watch. A machine will produce freshly squeezed juices from lemons and limes. A dozen margarita machines will churn out product, and Jorge's will provide "some really great cocktails, with a little different flair," said Citrano. He said food at George's and George's II represents about 75% of sales, the balance generated by alcohol.

"We really want to do things the right way," Kyle Citrano said. "We're going to make sure to provide quality and value to our customers. Atmosphere is huge at George's, and will be here. We will have a beautiful restaurant. The layout, the warm textures, the design, the finish-out, the use of textiles, I think we will 'wow' some people. The most important part remains giving great service and hiring the right people. We've done a lot of research and development, and we think customers will enjoy the biggest benefit."

Kyle Citrano said the restaurant may hire 150 to 200 to launch the restaurant, then let attrition and other factors reduce the total to 125.

He said he realizes Waco has a strong tradition of excellent Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants, and that family-owned locations such as La Fiesta and El Conquistador, among others, have created a loyal customer base.

"Waco is such a great town, and has taken good care of us. We said, 'What else can we give them?' This is another option. Our take on Mexican. You couldn't ask for a better location. We thought this was the right time."

Citrano said the group hopes to open the restaurant in spring 2024.