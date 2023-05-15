New industrial plants, warehouses and commercial buildings will pop up around Greater Waco in coming months, as building permits valued at nearly $600 million were issued during the first quarter of 2023.

Otherwise, economist Karr Ingham's monthly snapshot of the local economy stood in March was rather lackluster. His monthly Greater Waco Economic Index, prepared from data dating to 2000, registered a raw score of 152.5 in March, a dip from 152.6 in February but better than 147.7 in March last year.

Ingham, whose report is sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, said the bottom line remains the possibility recession will strike the U.S. economy, "and the outlook is mixed on that front." He said "there are solid data-based reasons to suggest that the possibility of a recession of some magnitude in the U.S. economy is elevated in 2023, with an onset perhaps in the second or third quarter."

"The depth and duration of such an event, should it even occur at all, would bear considerably on the response to that recession at the local level," said Ingham, who added the GWEI will remain vigilant.

Spending growth "slowed to a crawl in the first quarter," but it did grow. Sales tax numbers show that local retailers enjoyed $379 million in sales during March, a tenth of 1% more than the $378.7 million in March last year. Spending during the quarter, January through March, also showed a razor-thin year-over-year increase of 1.2%. Last year's first quarter saw $1.34 billion change hands compared with $1.36 billion this year.

Ingham said the Greater Waco economy added 4,700 jobs the past 12 months. Employment growth averaged "a stout 3.9% in the first quarter," but surprisingly the jobless rate moved from 3.9% to 4.3% year-over-year.

"That is a curious — and unusual — phenomenon, as the unemployment rate is typically regarded as a lagging economic indicator, meaning it would typically reverse course after the two most prominent current economic indicators of spending and payroll employment," he said. "This odd trend bears watching going forward. But for now spending and payroll employment continue to improve, which is the textbook definition of local economic growth."

Permits to build stores, industrial plants and other non-residential projects totaled $598 million during the first quarter, a 248% jump from the first quarter last year, Ingham reported, though numbers came down to earth during March, when the $48 million total reflected a 31% decline.

Home sales and home construction hit the skids in March, but local custom homebuilder Scott Bland likes what he sees going forward.

He said prices on materials have stabilized the past 10 months, meaning builders have more confidence in their bids. The jobless rate, hovering between 3% and 4% nationally, indicates people have jobs. Not only are people working, said Bland, but employers are raising pay to keep them. He said the supply chain has healed, or is healing, and delivery delays primarily are impacting only appliances that need chips in short supply.

"Many are waiting for the Fed to decide it is done raising interest rates," said Bland. "If they don't have to move, they're not. In our market there remains a major housing shortage, but jobs are being created. There is a tremendous amount of pent-up demand. People are getting ready to move up and buy a new house. When rates stabilize, we're going to get busy again."

He said rainy weather has contributed to sluggish housing starts.

"The weather is just killing us the last six weeks. We can't get the sod down to finish houses. We can't get foundations started. It has had a dramatic impact. It's good for Lake Waco, not good for construction," said Bland.

Waco issued 62 permits in March to build single-family homes, down from 76 a year earlier. Quarterly totals were down from 215 to 124 year over year.

Sales of existing homes reached 262 in March compared with 316 in March a year ago, said Ingham, using numbers provided by Waco Multiple Listing Service. Quarterly sales plummeted 27%, from 829 to 602.

"I would say the market is still moving, but people have more options than they did the year prior," said residential agent Mariano Medina, with Keller Williams. "People locked into rates of 2%, 3% or 4% are not interested in selling. Homes priced at $220,000 to $230,000, which are move-in ready, sell pretty quickly. Those $300,000 and above stay on the market a little bit longer, but they are still selling. Buyers may ask for more concessions on closing costs or request additional repairs. They have more options."

Homes that do sell are fetching prices that continue rising. The average home price in March hit $331,995, 14.5% more than the $289,889 norm in March a year earlier. Average home sales price during the first quarter hit $325,037, a more than 12% increase from $289,434 first quarter last year.

Auto sales declined again in March, with real spending adjusted for inflation down 7.7% compared with March last year. The quarterly drop was 3.9%.

Hotel and motel revenue was among the few bright spots, increasing 18% in March from a year earlier, though it slipped 4% during the quarter.

"Confidence in the safety of travel continues to increase as COVID wanes," said Carla Pendergraft, Waco's assistant tourism director. "Waco's tourism is strong, our hotel occupancy is still in the top 5 in Texas, and new hotels hitting their stride help push our hotel revenues higher."

"I also would like to mention that March is the time most students are out of spring break and families travel to sight-see," said Pendergraft. "In addition, Magnolia hosted two weekends of Spring at the Silos."