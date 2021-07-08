Greater Waco Economic Index: Local economy has moved beyond recovery

Retail spending approached a half-billion dollars in Greater Waco during economist Karr Ingham's most recent testing period, further proof the local economy has moved beyond recovery to healthy growth.
The numbers are stunning, said the Amarillo-based economist, who prepares a monthly snapshot called the Greater Waco Economic Index using data dating to the year 2000. Ingham's report, sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, assigns a raw score to factors such as employment, spending, home construction and sales, hotel revenue and auto spending.
The GWEI raw score reached a record 138.5 in May, up from 135.9 in April and 129.9 in May last year, "meaning the Waco metro economy has fully climbed out of the COVID hole in an aggregate sense," Ingham said.
His findings announced Thursday were eye-popping: hotel/motel revenue jumped 367% this May from May last year; permits to build new single-family homes increased 59%; automobile spending increased 25%; and the average price paid for homes sold swelled 16.2%, Ingham revealed.
"An assessment of the raw, unadjusted-for-inflation data suggests a full recovery and sharp increases to all-time record levels in most components of the GWEI," Ingham said in a summary. "Even in 2020, the Waco metro economy seemed to survive the economic punch to the face from COVID, and now the recovery from the COVID economy is nothing short of amazing."
Spending on retail goods and services in Greater Waco this calendar year totals $1.78 billion, nearly 12% more than last year. Spending recorded in May alone totaled $482 million, up from $332 million last year.
Ingham said May retail numbers reflect a two-month lag. They represent actual sales in March reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in April and included in May's index. But more timely numbers the Comptroller's Office released Thursday show the desire to spend has not abated.
Waco received a $4 million sales tax rebate this week, a 28.6% increase from the $3.1 million refund in May last year. Merchants collect sales taxes on goods and services, and the state refunds local governments their share.
July rebates reflect May sales reported to the state in June.
Ingham said Waco's lodging industry has roared back. COVID-19 rendered it pitiable, but Ingham said it "is not simply recovering the deep declines from a year ago, but blowing through all prior periods and setting new records this year."
May hotel/motel receipts totaled $7 million, more than a threefold increase from the $1.5 million a year earlier.
To date, revenues are running $8 million ahead of last year.
Construction figures include a caveat, said Ingham, noting steep price increases for building materials, including lumber. That said, the $250 million spent on non-residential construction projects through May is the second-highest since spring 2013, when Baylor University secured a permit to begin construction of McLane Stadium, Ingham said.
The 313 permits issued through May to build single-family homes is a record, surpassing the previous record of 280 permits through May 2019. Existing home sales continue to flourish, reaching 309 closed sales in May and 1,344 completed transactions year-to-date, a record for the first five months of the year. Average sales prices continue to increase, rising from $233,212 in May last year to $271,028 in May this year, Ingham reported.
Pre-COVID employment peaked at 124,000 in February last year, said Ingham, and Greater Waco surpassed that number in March this year, when seasonally adjusted figures showed 124,300 people had jobs. That number slipped backwards to 123,900 in both April and May.
"That number will continue to climb in 2021, however, and will ultimately move into record territory for good in this new expansion cycle," Ingham said.
The jobless rate has come down significantly, said Ingham, but May's 5.1% remains above pre-pandemic numbers. He said the May 2019 unemployment rate for the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan County, was 2.9%, among the lowest on record.