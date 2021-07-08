Greater Waco Economic Index: Local economy has moved beyond recovery

Retail spending approached a half-billion dollars in Greater Waco during economist Karr Ingham's most recent testing period, further proof the local economy has moved beyond recovery to healthy growth.

The numbers are stunning, said the Amarillo-based economist, who prepares a monthly snapshot called the Greater Waco Economic Index using data dating to the year 2000. Ingham's report, sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, assigns a raw score to factors such as employment, spending, home construction and sales, hotel revenue and auto spending.

The GWEI raw score reached a record 138.5 in May, up from 135.9 in April and 129.9 in May last year, "meaning the Waco metro economy has fully climbed out of the COVID hole in an aggregate sense," Ingham said.

His findings announced Thursday were eye-popping: hotel/motel revenue jumped 367% this May from May last year; permits to build new single-family homes increased 59%; automobile spending increased 25%; and the average price paid for homes sold swelled 16.2%, Ingham revealed.