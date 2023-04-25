A mixed-use development called The Concourse would bring a hotel, grocery store, shopping center and town homes to an 88-acre site along Highway 84, with officials saying it could spur more commercial growth along the corridor that links Waco, Woodway and McGregor.

Austin-based KBar Group, a family-run organization involved in land development for 90 years, is spearheading efforts to create The Concourse, an upscale endeavor in McGregor's city limits but with Waco's involvement due to an intercity contract that settled a legal squabble in 2004.

McGregor City Planner Bryan LeMeilleur said Phase 1A would feature "some kind of grocer," but not just any brand would fit the bill.

"We'd like something a little more like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods or H-E-B's Central Market. I think they are possibilities," LeMeilleur said. "I'm not in those discussions, but I think location and demographics would make the site suitable for something of that caliber. The developer also envisions high-end retail … a more upscale shopping anchor. Then there is a 120-key hotel that would have a water feature, something like The Domain in Austin or La Cantera in San Antonio, though a mini-version, not as sprawling."

Travis Krause, a Baylor University graduate and spokesperson for KBar Group, met Monday with McGregor, Waco and McLennan County officials to present his vision for The Concourse. He said in an interview he and his family long have eyed the development potential along U.S. Highway 84. He said Waco and McGregor "are both booming," and a major development near each would contribute to the area becoming "the next major metroplex in Texas."

An information packet distributed at Monday's meeting shows a land plan and zoning breakdown for the 88-acre site near McGregor Executive Airport. It calls The Concourse "an Urban Lifestyle Community," whose 32-acre Phase 1A would accommodate a grocery store, offices and pad sites, while a 7-acre Phase 1B envisions a hotel and shopping center. Phase 2 would have patio homes, town homes and apartments covering 28 acres. All would materialize on the highway's north side, at 27300 West Highway 84.

"We are excited, but we are in the early stages, and there are a lot of different moving pieces," McGregor Mayor Jim Hering said.

Residential development is moving briskly in the community about a 20-minute drive from Waco, Hering said. He said at least two subdivisions are taking shape on Highway 84 and another is moving forward on Highway 317, all having more than 100 homes. SpaceX continues to grow its presence in McGregor, and Hering said Knauf Insulation is building a 650,000-square-foot plant there.

He said McGregor stands to gain from The Concourse, but Waco perhaps more so, because surrounding acreage is in the Waco city limits. The site sits right across Highway 84 from the Sunwest Village subdivision, and across Bosque Lane from the Meadowland Estates community.

The Dwyer family whose patriarch, Don Dwyer, founded the Dwyer Group owns the 89 acres. The Waco-based company has become Neighborly, which franchises more than 30 home repair and maintenance companies.

2004 agreement

Waco and McGregor are legally linked as they pursue the highest and best use of the property. The neighboring cities in 2004 agreed to a compromise after hard feelings inflamed into legal action. Waco City Council voted to annex the McGregor airport property in November 2001 after McGregor sold some of the land to a bank, according to Tribune-Herald reporting.

In doing so, McGregor nullified a 1977 pact in which Waco ceded the territory in exchange for a promise the land would only be used for aviation and agriculture. Waco officials argued that the land reverted to its pre-1977 status, coming into Waco's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Waco officials said annexation did not affect McGregor's ownership of the airport.

McGregor filed suit in May 2002, asking 74th District Judge Alan Mayfield to nullify the annexation and declare the airport in its city limits.

To dislodge the impasse, Waco and McGregor entered agreements setting up an airport zoning board and board of adjustment that would be jointly controlled by Waco and McGregor.

The airport zoning board met Tuesday to hear KBar's presentation. Representing McGregor were Mayor Jim Hering and Council Member Sherry Adams. Representing Waco were Mayor Dillon Meek and Council Member Jim Holmes. They chose McLennan County Judge Scott Felton to serve as the fifth board member, and he presided at the meeting.

The board would act on zoning change requests and other issues relating to land use for the project. It would have ultimate authority, and would hold public hearings to receive input on land use changes.

Clint Peters, who oversees Waco's planning services department, said he and McGregor staffers are working together on the project, one goal being "to get rid of the industrial land use designation and to expand commercial and retail."

Waco will provide water and sewer service to the development, while McGregor will collect taxes and provide city services such as police and fire protection. Peters said it becomes the developer's responsibility to make any infrastructure upgrades to meet water and sewer demands.

"I think this will be a top-notch production," LeMeilleur said. "It gives McGregor some commercial, of course, but also provides more residential in the area. It plugs a hole between the two communities, serving as a catalyst for both, but in a different capacity in each. All good things involved."

Krause would not get specific on price tags for The Concourse. He said he would love to break ground "as quickly as possible" but knows much planning remains.