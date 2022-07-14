GWEI: Economically speaking, May was a month to behold for Waco

Economically speaking, much has happened since May. But a report by West Texas economist Karr Ingham suggests Waco may want to place the merry month's pertinent numbers in a time capsule.

Yes, they were good almost across the board, Ingham reported. He prepares the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. The 149.9 raw score set a record for the GWEI, which Ingham prepares using data dating to 2000.

That score represents the big picture. Greater Waco added 7,000 jobs the past year. Employment growth surpassed 5% in 12 of the past 14 months and is averaging 6% monthly this year, a pace Ingham described in his summary as unprecedented.

Before Waco's recovery and economic expansion following the early days of the pandemic, its highest sustained rates of year-over-year employment growth came in 2016 and 2017, in the range of 2.5% to 3.2%, Ingham reported.

Buyers continue to view Waco as home sweet home, though volatility in mortgage rates is giving some would-be purchasers pause.

A record 338 homes changed hands in May, according to Ingham and the Waco Multiple Listing Service. In the year through May, 1,465 homes have sold, an 8.5% increase from last year. The average price for homes sold in May hit an "extraordinary" $350,616, a 29% jump from last May's $271,251, said Ingham. He said since July 2020 the monthly average home sales price has posted double-digit percentage increases in 17 months.

May saw a first in the home-selling category, with Ingham reporting the median home sales price reached $300,000. That means $300,000 was the midway point. As many homes sold above $300,000 as below that number.

Waco real estate agent Alicia Trotter said Waco's housing market is returning to normalcy. Buyers and sellers are adjusting to higher mortgage rates. Prevailing rates of 2.9% were neither typical nor sustainable. Rates closer to 5% or 6% more reflect reality, Trotter said.

The changing mood is leading to price reductions, Trotter said. She is getting more calls from sellers. The Waco Multiple Listing Service on Thursday included 640 active listings, well above the 200 listings that had become commonplace. Real estate agents have told the Tribune-Herald their clients were keeping their homes, though they stood to make sizable profits by selling, because they feared not finding a suitable replacement home.

Trotter said some would-be buyers may face forgoing their dream homes for now. They "may have to lower their standards," Trotter said.

More new homes are on the way, Ingham reported. He said the 364 permits secured this year through May to build single-family homes "is the highest on record for the first five months of the year and is up by over 16% year-over-year. That includes a 41% increase in May with 65 permits."

Locals continue their love affair with the automobile. Spending on vehicles totaled $85.5 million in May, 3% more than in May last year. This despite inventory shortages keeping many dealership lots empty or nearly so. More are custom-ordering vehicles for delivery at a later date.

The lodging industry continues its recovery from COVID-19's bad old days. Hotel and motel revenue totaled $9.9 million in May, a 13.6% year-over-year increase, and $34 million year-to-date reflects a 14.9% jump.

Retail spending, adjusted for inflation, slipped 7% in May from last year. But the $2.09 billion spent through May reflects an 11.7% increase.

Building permits for nonresidential projects totaled $77 million in May, more than triple the $25 million in May last year.

"The May monthly inflation-adjusted building permit valuation total is the third highest on record for the month of May," Ingham wrote.

The high in May 2013 included permits for Baylor University's McLane Stadium.

Ingham said the Waco economy continues to perform well, "especially in the face of the inflation challenges and high and rising gasoline prices."

He wrote that crude oil prices and Texas gasoline prices "are in fact not the highest on record when adjusted for inflation. … That does not mean gasoline prices are not 'high' — they are, and are approaching records in real terms (and that has already happened in other parts of the country). Household and business consumers are clearly having to factor higher prices into their daily lives and budgets. But it is instructive to understand that, again in Texas, gasoline prices have not yet set record highs."

Inflation-adjusted record highs came in 2008, he said.

"Crude oil prices have yet to approach those levels, but gasoline prices are inching in that direction," Ingham wrote.